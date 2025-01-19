ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Members of Vicky Gounder Gang Held Following An Encounter

The encounter took place near Jamsher Khera village under the City Sadar Police Station where the accused were taken for the recovery of hidden weapons.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 19, 2025, 2:40 PM IST

Chandigarh: Two accomplices of the slain gangster Vicky Gounder have been arrested by the Jalandhar City Police following an encounter on Sunday in which one of the arrested was hit by a bullet in the leg.

The encounter took place at around 10.10 am near Jamsher Khera village under the City Sadar Police Station where the accused were taken by a special cell for the recovery of hidden weapons. A total of eight rounds were fired between police and the gangsters.

It is learnt that Harpreet Singh alias Harpreet Khera was arrested a few days ago and following his interrogation, other accused was also detained. They revealed to the police about the hidden weapons at Khera village of Jamsher Khas.

Police officials said the accused were taken to the crime scene for recovery of the weapons. Following the successful retrieval of the hidden weapons, Harpreet suddenly picked up one and started firing at the police, prompting them to retribute.

The identity of the other two accused is yet to be revealed by the police as the investigation is underway.

Last year, Punjab Police arrested four members of the Vicky Gounder gang after an encounter. The operation was conducted by the city police in the Abadpura area of ​​Jalandhar. According to sources, the gang members intended to attack rival gangsters Sap and Mani in Jalandhar. For this, they had brought weapons from Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. The accused were identified as Chintu Saini, Neeraj, Sajan Joshi and Kishan alias Ganja. Six illegal pistols, 22 cartridges and six magazines have been recovered from the accused.

