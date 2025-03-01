ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Maoists Killed In Chhattisgarh's Sukma Encounter; CM Praises Security Forces

Sukma: Two Maoists were killed in an encounter in the Kistaram area. Security forces recovered weapons from the site and are conducting an intensive search operation. The gunfight began when the troops launched a search operation, with intermittent firing from both sides. After the firing ceased, the forces recovered the bodies of the two Maoists.

CM Vishnu Deo Sai Praises Security Forces

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai commended the forces for the operation, stating that 67 hardcore Naxalites have been eliminated in the Bastar region in the past 60 days.

"Since the double-engine government came to power in Chhattisgarh, the fight to end Naxalism has intensified. Over the last 13 months, more than 300 Naxalites have been killed, over 985 have surrendered, and 1,177 have been arrested. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have pledged to eliminate Naxalism by March 31, 2026, and we are making rapid progress toward that goal," said CM Vishnu Deo Sai.