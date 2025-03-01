Two Maoists Killed In Chhattisgarh's Sukma Encounter; CM Praises Security Forces

Sukma: Two Maoists were killed in an encounter in the Kistaram area. Security forces recovered weapons from the site and are conducting an intensive search operation. The gunfight began when the troops launched a search operation, with intermittent firing from both sides. After the firing ceased, the forces recovered the bodies of the two Maoists.
CM Vishnu Deo Sai Praises Security Forces
Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai commended the forces for the operation, stating that 67 hardcore Naxalites have been eliminated in the Bastar region in the past 60 days.
"Since the double-engine government came to power in Chhattisgarh, the fight to end Naxalism has intensified. Over the last 13 months, more than 300 Naxalites have been killed, over 985 have surrendered, and 1,177 have been arrested. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have pledged to eliminate Naxalism by March 31, 2026, and we are making rapid progress toward that goal," said CM Vishnu Deo Sai.
Naxal Operation in Sukma
According to Kiran Chavan, Superintendent of Police, Sukma, intelligence reports confirmed the presence of Maoists in the Kistaram police station area. Acting on this, a joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and CRPF’s elite Cobra (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) launched an anti-Naxal operation on Friday. The encounter began on Saturday morning, with intermittent firing. Security forces are conducting intensive searches in and around the encounter site. The SP stated that full details would be provided once the operation concludes.
Major Encounters in Bastar in 2025
- February 9: Security forces killed 31 Maoists in Bijapur. The slain Maoists carried a total reward of
- Rs 1.10 crore.
- February 3: A Naxalite with Rs 8 lakh bounty was neutralised on the Kanker-Narayanpur border.
- February 1: Eight Naxalites were killed in a major encounter in Gangalur, Bijapur.
- January 17: The bodies of 12 Naxalites were recovered following an encounter on the Bijapur-Sukma border.
- January 6: Nine soldiers were martyred, and a driver was killed in a Bijapur IED blast.
- January 5: Security forces recovered the bodies of four uniformed Naxalites in an encounter in South Abujhmad.
- January 3: Three Naxalites were killed in an encounter in Gariaband.