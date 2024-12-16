Two Magadh University Profs Booked For Selling Fake Degrees Abroad

Gaya: An FIR has been filed against two teachers at the Magadh University Police Station for selling fake degree certificates — of the prestigious Magadh University in Bodh Gaya — in Myanmar.

University Registrar, Professor Upendra Kumar, named two teachers in the FIR. After registering the case, the police started probing the matter saying Vishnu Shankar and Kailash Prasad, teachers of the Department of Buddhist Studies, went to Myanmar to distribute the fake degrees.

"Information was received from social media platforms like Facebook etc. that Vishnu Shankar and Kailash Prasad, teachers working in the Department of Buddhist Studies of the university, together went to Naypyidaw (formerly Yangon or Rangoon), the capital of Myanmar, on September 29 and distributed fake honorary degrees to many on behalf of Magadh University in a fraudulent manner. Unauthorised distribution of honorary degrees in the name of Magadh University is a cognisable offence," Kumar said.

Professor S P Shahi, vice-chancellor of the university, acknowledged the matter. "Fake degrees have been distributed in Myanmar. Two teachers of the Department of Buddhist Studies of Magadh University distributed honorary degrees in a fake manner. The signature on the degree certificate is forged. An internal investigation has been launched into the matter and strict actions will be initiated against the accused," Shahi said.