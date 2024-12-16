ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Magadh University Profs Booked For Selling Fake Degrees Abroad

Professors Vishnu Shankar and Kailash Prasad of the Department of Buddhist Studies, went to the Myanmar capital Naypyidaw on September 29 to distribute fake degrees.

Etv Bharat
The fake certificates that were sold in Myanmar (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 32 minutes ago

Gaya: An FIR has been filed against two teachers at the Magadh University Police Station for selling fake degree certificates of the prestigious Magadh University in Bodh Gaya in Myanmar.

University Registrar, Professor Upendra Kumar, named two teachers in the FIR. After registering the case, the police started probing the matter saying Vishnu Shankar and Kailash Prasad, teachers of the Department of Buddhist Studies, went to Myanmar to distribute the fake degrees.

"Information was received from social media platforms like Facebook etc. that Vishnu Shankar and Kailash Prasad, teachers working in the Department of Buddhist Studies of the university, together went to Naypyidaw (formerly Yangon or Rangoon), the capital of Myanmar, on September 29 and distributed fake honorary degrees to many on behalf of Magadh University in a fraudulent manner. Unauthorised distribution of honorary degrees in the name of Magadh University is a cognisable offence," Kumar said.

Professor S P Shahi, vice-chancellor of the university, acknowledged the matter. "Fake degrees have been distributed in Myanmar. Two teachers of the Department of Buddhist Studies of Magadh University distributed honorary degrees in a fake manner. The signature on the degree certificate is forged. An internal investigation has been launched into the matter and strict actions will be initiated against the accused," Shahi said.

Also Read:

  1. 'Drug Abuse Is Not Cool:' SC Expresses Concern On Drug Abuse, Suggests Rehabilitation Of Affected Youth
  2. In Solidarity With Palestinians, Priyanka Carries Bag Emblazoned With 'Palestine' To Parliament

Gaya: An FIR has been filed against two teachers at the Magadh University Police Station for selling fake degree certificates of the prestigious Magadh University in Bodh Gaya in Myanmar.

University Registrar, Professor Upendra Kumar, named two teachers in the FIR. After registering the case, the police started probing the matter saying Vishnu Shankar and Kailash Prasad, teachers of the Department of Buddhist Studies, went to Myanmar to distribute the fake degrees.

"Information was received from social media platforms like Facebook etc. that Vishnu Shankar and Kailash Prasad, teachers working in the Department of Buddhist Studies of the university, together went to Naypyidaw (formerly Yangon or Rangoon), the capital of Myanmar, on September 29 and distributed fake honorary degrees to many on behalf of Magadh University in a fraudulent manner. Unauthorised distribution of honorary degrees in the name of Magadh University is a cognisable offence," Kumar said.

Professor S P Shahi, vice-chancellor of the university, acknowledged the matter. "Fake degrees have been distributed in Myanmar. Two teachers of the Department of Buddhist Studies of Magadh University distributed honorary degrees in a fake manner. The signature on the degree certificate is forged. An internal investigation has been launched into the matter and strict actions will be initiated against the accused," Shahi said.

Also Read:

  1. 'Drug Abuse Is Not Cool:' SC Expresses Concern On Drug Abuse, Suggests Rehabilitation Of Affected Youth
  2. In Solidarity With Palestinians, Priyanka Carries Bag Emblazoned With 'Palestine' To Parliament

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MAGADH UNIVERSITYBODH GAYAMYANMARMAGADH UNIVERSITY POLICE STATIONFAKE DEGREE SOLD ABROAD

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Koraput's Grain Guardian Raimati Gheuria Honoured With Doctorate By Prez Murmu

From Marginalized To Empowered, The Durua Kids No More Remain Children Of A Lesser God

Centenarian Murder Convict Returns Home After 36 Yrs, Family Plans B'Day Celebrations On Boxing Day

Exclusive: Indian Pacers Can Move Or Reverse With Any Ball In All Conditions, Says Karsan Ghavri

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.