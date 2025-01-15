ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Members of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Held After Encounter In Punjab's Jalandhar

One of the accused was hit on his leg in the encounter while the other was nabbed while he was trying to flee.

Two members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were injured in an encounter with a team of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Punjab Police in Jalandhar on Wednesday morning
The i20 car in which the accused were travelling and the weapons recovered from them (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 15, 2025, 2:19 PM IST

Jalandhar: Two members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were injured in an encounter with a team of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Punjab Police in Jalandhar on Wednesday morning.

As per police, the CIA staff received information that two members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were enroute to Jalandhar from Moga. A CIA team chased the miscreants who were travelling in a Hyundai i20 car. The miscreants started firing at the CIA team near Wadala Chowk. The CIA team retaliated as the accused fired five rounds. During the exchange of fire, a miscreant got hit on his leg while another was caught while he was trying to escape. Four illegal weapons were recovered from the accused.

Police chased the accused for two hours.

Jalandhar Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said the CIA team chased the miscreants for two hours. Six FIRs have been registered against the accused who were injured in the encounter. He said the accused who was injured has been identified as Balraj, a resident of Kapurthala. The other accused is Pawan, a resident of Jandiala in Jalandhar. Both have been taken into police custody. Sharma said the accused used to make extortion calls at the behest of gangster Goldie Brar. They were also involved in several criminal activities in Punjab, the Commissioner said adding the two were lodged in prison and were released 10 months and six months back respectively.

Also Read

Lawrence Bishnoi Interview: Once An Encounter Specialist, Gursher Sandhu Now Gets Lookout Notice By Punjab Police

Lawrence Bishnoi Interview Case: Punjab Govt Dismisses DSP-Rank Officer

Lawrence Bishnoi Interview Case: HC Appoints Retd. Justice As Investigating Officer

Lawrence Bishnoi's In-Custody Interviews: High Court Raps Punjab DGP Over His Media Statements

Jharkhand Police Await Extradition Of Lawrence-aide Mayank Singh From Azerbaijan

Explosion Near Gurugram Club Raises Suspicion On Bishnoi Gang's Hand

Five Rajasthan Traders Receive Threat Calls From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang's Member Demanding Ransom

Jailed Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol Held In US: Mumbai Police Sources

Bihar MP Pappu Yadav Receives Another Death Threat From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

Meerut Police Suspends Two Constables For Issuing Fake Passports To Lawrence Bishnoi's Henchmen


