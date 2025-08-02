ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Lakh ‘Dead’ Vehicles Pile Up As Jammu Kashmir Sans Scrapping Policy

Srinagar: At least two lakh end-of-life vehicles (ELVs) have piled up in Jammu and Kashmir as the government has yet to implement a vehicle scrapping policy in the union territory. This happens despite the Centre granting Rs 3,000 crore in incentives and a clear mandate to phase out unfit vehicles.

The government of India introduced a vehicle scrappage policy in 2021 to weed out old and unfit vehicles from roads across the country. The policy stipulates setting up a Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility (RVSF) and automated testing for checking the fitness of vehicles and scrapping to phase out unfit and polluting vehicles. But four years later, Jammu and Kashmir is yet to roll out its scrapping policy, which could allow the union territory to set up RVSF and offer monetary benefits to owners of scrapped vehicles.

For setting up RSVF, the central government offered support of Rs 2,000 crore to the state governments until 2023. In the last fiscal year, it was raised to Rs 3,000 crore, with 84 RVSFs operating in the country until January this year, leaving Jammu and Kashmir out of availing these central grants.

“Two lakh end-of-life vehicles (ELVs) are abandoned in Jammu and Kashmir because of no scrapping policy. People don’t know what to do with these vehicles, and a few go all the way to Delhi to scrap their vehicles,” said Sanjay Aggarwal, who heads the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), India's apex national body of the automobile retail industry.

The scrappage policy mandates that all government vehicles over 15 years to be classified as end-of-life vehicles (ELVs) and hence scrapped. Similarly, it is effective on commercial and private vehicles.

The policy offers a rebate of 25 per cent in motor vehicle tax on the purchase of a new vehicle to those who scrap their old vehicles. For commercial vehicles, the discount stands at 15 per cent.

Besides, the scrap value for the old vehicle is given by the government-approved scrapping centre, which is approximately 4-6 per cent of the ex-showroom price of a new vehicle. Also, the owner of a scrapped vehicle can get a discount of 5 per cent on the purchase of a new vehicle against the scrapping certificate.