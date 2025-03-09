ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Killed, Five Injured After Roof Of Dilapidated Building Collapses In Karnataka's Hassan

Hassan: Two people were killed, and five others were seriously injured when some part of the roof of a dilapidated roadside building collapsed on traders trading in the market premises in the Belur town under the Belur Police jurisdiction of Karnataka's Hassan district on Sunday. Five to six more people are feared trapped under the debris, police said.

The deceased — Amarnath (45) and Nasir (38) — were vegetable traders, while Neelamma, Jyoti, Asha, Deepa and Shilpa sustained serious injuries. The injured have been admitted to HIMS Hospital in Hassan for treatment. Belur Police, after being informed by locals, reached the spot and initiated a rescue operation.

Traders were selling vegetables on the roadside near the dilapidated building when its roof suddenly came down at around 1.30 pm. Two people sitting directly under it died on the spot, and five others were seriously injured.