Two Killed, 30 Injured As Bus Rams Into Stationery Truck On Lucknow-Agra Expressway

Agra: Two passengers were killed and another 30 others were injured when a bus hit a stationary truck at a toll plaza on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Wednesday, police said.

The bus, which was travelling from Delhi to Bihar, rammed into the rear of a parked truck around 1 am near the Fatehabad Toll Plaza. The impact of the collision left two passengers dead on the spot. Their identities have not yet been established, police added.

An accident took place on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway (ETV Bharat)

On receiving the information about the accident, a combined team of the police and the state disaster management authority reached the spot to rescue the trapped passengers. It took an hour for the rescuers to take the trapped passengers from the cabin of the bus. Two of the passengers died before their recovery. The injured passengers have been admitted to the emergency department of the community health centre (CHC) in Fatehabad and the SN Medical College. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for autopsy.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Aman Deep said, "We received information about the incident late at night, and dispatched a police team to the spot immediately. All the injured passengers have been admitted to the hospital. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem."