ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Killed, 30 Injured As Bus Rams Into Stationery Truck On Lucknow-Agra Expressway

The bus, which was travelling from Delhi to Bihar, rammed into the rear of a parked truck around 1 am near the Fatehabad Toll Plaza.

Police help in the rescue operation at the accident site.
Police help in the rescue operation at the accident site. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 18, 2025 at 1:32 PM IST

Updated : June 18, 2025 at 2:26 PM IST

1 Min Read

Agra: Two passengers were killed and another 30 others were injured when a bus hit a stationary truck at a toll plaza on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Wednesday, police said.

The bus, which was travelling from Delhi to Bihar, rammed into the rear of a parked truck around 1 am near the Fatehabad Toll Plaza. The impact of the collision left two passengers dead on the spot. Their identities have not yet been established, police added.

An accident took place on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway (ETV Bharat)

On receiving the information about the accident, a combined team of the police and the state disaster management authority reached the spot to rescue the trapped passengers. It took an hour for the rescuers to take the trapped passengers from the cabin of the bus. Two of the passengers died before their recovery. The injured passengers have been admitted to the emergency department of the community health centre (CHC) in Fatehabad and the SN Medical College. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for autopsy.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Aman Deep said, "We received information about the incident late at night, and dispatched a police team to the spot immediately. All the injured passengers have been admitted to the hospital. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem."

Also Read:

  1. 5 Family Members Killed In Uttar Pradesh Car Crash
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: 190 Victims Identified By DNA Tests, 159 Bodies Handed Over To Kin

Agra: Two passengers were killed and another 30 others were injured when a bus hit a stationary truck at a toll plaza on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Wednesday, police said.

The bus, which was travelling from Delhi to Bihar, rammed into the rear of a parked truck around 1 am near the Fatehabad Toll Plaza. The impact of the collision left two passengers dead on the spot. Their identities have not yet been established, police added.

An accident took place on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway (ETV Bharat)

On receiving the information about the accident, a combined team of the police and the state disaster management authority reached the spot to rescue the trapped passengers. It took an hour for the rescuers to take the trapped passengers from the cabin of the bus. Two of the passengers died before their recovery. The injured passengers have been admitted to the emergency department of the community health centre (CHC) in Fatehabad and the SN Medical College. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for autopsy.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Aman Deep said, "We received information about the incident late at night, and dispatched a police team to the spot immediately. All the injured passengers have been admitted to the hospital. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem."

Also Read:

  1. 5 Family Members Killed In Uttar Pradesh Car Crash
  2. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: 190 Victims Identified By DNA Tests, 159 Bodies Handed Over To Kin
Last Updated : June 18, 2025 at 2:26 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AGRA LUCKNOW EXPRESSWAYFATEHABAD TOLL PLAZAAGRA ACP AMAN DEEPFATEHABAD CHC2 KILLED IN AGRA ROAD MISHAP

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.