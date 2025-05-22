Two Kashmiri Youths Robbed of Rs 50,000 at Gun Point During a Visit to Alwar in Rajasthan

Alwar: Two Kashmiri tourists on a visit to Alwar in Rajasthan were robbed of Rs 30,000 in cash and Rs 20,000 on line by two miscreants, last week.

The tourists from Jammu & Kashmir were taken into a car on the pretext of being dropped at the railway station of Alwar by the two miscreants. But they were actually taken to Delhi Mumbai Expressway and looted of the cash at gun point.

Another Rs, 20000 was transferred on line. The robbery took place on May 17. A case was registered with Ramgarh police station. The police arrested two persons but suspected the involvement of a third person who was on the run.

Alwar Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Nain said that on 17 May, Kashmir residents Rahil Rish and Mumin Bhatt registered a case in Ramgarh police station. It was stated in the complaint that they had come to visit Alwar. After seeing the historical fort of Ramgarh, they stayed at Om Hotel. The next day, both the Kashmiri tourists stood on the road and started waiting for the bus going from Alwar to Delhi.

Meanwhile, a car stopped in front of them. There were three people in the car. The people sitting in the car took information from the two tourists and made them sit in their car saying that they would drop them at Alwar station.

Superintendent of Police Nain said that after going some distance, the miscreants drove their car on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and parked the vehicle on the side. Here the miscreants first removed the number plate of their car and robbed the two youths sitting in the vehicle by showing a gun.

Later, the miscreants tried to take both the tourists to Haryana, but on seeing a police patrol vehicle on the highway,they slowed down. Meanwhile, a tourist took the opportunity and pulled the handbrake of the car and created a ruckus.

Seeing the police, the miscreants left the youths on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and fled. Acting on this case the Ramgarh police station arrested two accused Aavez (18) son of Jamaluddin and Salman (19) son of Salim. The arrested accused are being interrogated, and a search is being conducted for the absconding accused Altaj.

Police investigation revealed that these miscreants have carried out such incidents earlier as well.