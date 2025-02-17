ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Jaisalmer Tehsildars Held For Accepting Rs 15-lakh Bribe

The Tehsildars, Sumitra Godara and Shivprakash, were demanding bribes of Rs 60 lakh from the complainant for convenience in the registration and transfer of land.

The Tehsildars after their arrest.
The Tehsildars after their arrest. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 17, 2025, 5:28 PM IST

Jaipur: The ACB on Monday arrested two Tehsildars in Jaisalmer for accepting a bribe of Rs 15 lakh in exchange for extending facilities in the registry and transfer cases.

The arrested — Bhaniyana Tehsildar Sumitra Godara and Fatehgarh Tehsildar Shivprakash — are being interrogated by ACB sleuths to delve deeper into the matter.

"The complainant informed the ACB that the Tehsildars were demanding a bribe of Rs 60 lakh for convenience in the registration and transfer of land. Upon checking, the complaint was found to be correct and the accused Tehsildars were caught red-handed by the ACB while accepting a bribe of Rs 15 lakh," Dr Ravi Prakash Mehra, DG of ACB, said.

The ACB team was led by ASP Pushpendra Singh, under the supervision of Mehra, who gave the direction to the team members to initiate major action against the tainted Tehsildars.

"After receiving a complaint against both the Tehsildars, the entire case was verified under the monitoring of the senior officials of ACB. After finding the complaint correct after verification, a trap was laid by ACB to apprehend the tainted officers. The team laid a trap in Jaisalmer under the leadership of ASP Pushpendra Singh and as soon as both accepted the bribe from the complainant, they were caught red-handed," Mehra said.

