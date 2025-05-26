Two Israeli X-95 Rifles, Looted By Maoists In 2013 Attack, Recovered During Encounter In Jharkhand's Palamu

Latehar: Security forces have recovered two Israel-made IWI Tavor X-95 rifles from the slain Maoists killed in an encounter in Latehar district of Jharkhand early Monday.

The gunfight took place between security forces and Maoists in the forests of Dauna under the Netarhat Police Station limits here. Manish Yadav, a member of the banned CPI (Maoist), who was carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head, was killed in the gunfight with security forces, while another rebel, Kundan Singh Kharwar, a zonal commander of the organisation, who carried a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head, was arrested during the operation, officials said.

The police recovered two Israeli X-95 rifles snatched by the Maoists from the CRPF soldiers during an encounter in Bhurla Pahad area of Charai in Palamu division in 2013.

More About X95 Rifle

The paramilitary forces in India carrying out anti-Maoist operations have been using X-95 rifles since 2010. Designed and manufactured in 2003 by Israel Weapon Industries (IWI), the weapon weighs 30 to 40 per cent less than the AK-47 and INSAS rifles.

X95 is characterised as a bullpup weapon as the part that carries bullets is behind the trigger, unlike other traditional rifles like the AK-47, where it is in front. It is a standard-issue assault rifle for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

How And When Were The Weapons Snatched?

On 7 January 2013, CPI-Maoists attacked security forces in the Barwadih police station area of Palamu division, in which 17 soldiers of CRPF and Jharkhand Jaguar, a specialised unit formed to combat Naxalite insurgency, were killed.

Maoist Kundan Kharwar, who was arrested on Sunday night, and Manish Yadav, the slain Maoist leader, were part of the team of ultras that carried out the attack. It is during this attack that the Maoists managed to loot the weapons carried by the troops, an official said.

Red Rebels Involved in Multiple Attacks

Palamu IG Sunil Bhaskar confirmed that two X-95 automatic rifles and ammunition were recovered from the Maoists' possession. Giving details about the Monday's operation, a police spokesperson said that acting on a tip-off about the presence of Kundan and his squad in Dauna area, a team of security personnel, led by Latehar SP Kumar Gaurav, launched a search operation.

As soon as the Maoists spotted the security personnel around 1.30 am on Monday, they started firing and the team retaliated, the spokesperson said. As Maoists felt that they could be overpowered by security personnel, the red rebels started fleeing the spot during which Kundan was caught with arms. Later, the body of Manish was found during the search operation, the spokesperson said.