Two International Shooters Arrested In Joint Operation By Lucknow And Punjab Police

Two international shooters are linked to three murders that occurred in Firozpur, Punjab, in September.

In a significant breakthrough, a joint operation by the Lucknow and Punjab Police led to the arrest of two international shooters on Monday night.
Two international shooters, who were arrested in a joint operation by Lucknow and Punjab Police, produced before the media in Lucknow on Tuesday (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Lucknow: In a significant breakthrough, a joint operation by the Lucknow and Punjab Police led to the arrest of two international shooters on Monday night. The operation also resulted in the recovery of a luxury car from their possession. The accused, who had been absconding from Punjab for an extended period, were renting an apartment in Indira Nagar.

The shooters are linked to three murders that occurred in Firozpur, Punjab, in September. Their arrest marks a success for the Punjab Police, who collaborated with the STF team from Uttar Pradesh to apprehend them. Reports indicate that the shooters acted under the orders of gangsters operating from abroad.

DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav announced the arrests via Twitter, highlighting the significance of the operation. Both suspects are wanted in connection with multiple serious murder cases in Punjab. Bikramjit alias Vicky is accused of the murder of Aam Aadmi Party leader Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi Mahal in March 2024 while Punjab Singh is implicated in the triple murder case in Firozpur.

Munshipulia outpost in-charge Abhishek Singh stated that the shooters were apprehended near Rani Lakshmibai Sector 14 in Indira Nagar while driving a luxury car with a Punjab registration number. Their criminal records are extensive, and they have been on the run since March. Acting on intelligence inputs from the Punjab Police, the DCP North Crime Team successfully captured both individuals.

