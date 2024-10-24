ETV Bharat / bharat

Two IndiGo Flights Hovering Over Madurai Airport Amid Heavy Rains

Two IndiGo flights from Chennai and Bengaluru were scheduled to land at Madurai airport, but hoovering in mid-air for an hour amid heavy rains.

IndiGo Flights Circling In Air Unable To Land Due To Heavy Rain In Madurai
IndiGo Flights Circling In Air Unable To Land Due To Heavy Rain In Madurai (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

Madurai: At least two IndiGo flights from Chennai and Bengaluru hovering for an hour because they couldn't land at Madurai airport due to heavy rains, sources said.

(More To Follow)

Madurai: At least two IndiGo flights from Chennai and Bengaluru hovering for an hour because they couldn't land at Madurai airport due to heavy rains, sources said.

(More To Follow)

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FLIGHTS CIRCLING IN AIR IN TNINDIGO FLIGHTS CIRCLING IN AIRINDIGO FLIGHTS CHENNAI BANGALOREMADURAI AIRPORTFLIGHTS CIRCLING IN AIR IN MADURAI

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Visuals Of Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Explained: What Happens If Vikash Yadav Is Arrested In India In Pannun Assassination Plot?

Watch | How Premium African Cigars Are Made In Mozambique

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.