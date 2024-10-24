Two IndiGo Flights Hovering Over Madurai Airport Amid Heavy Rains

Madurai: At least two IndiGo flights from Chennai and Bengaluru hovering for an hour because they couldn't land at Madurai airport due to heavy rains, sources said.
(More To Follow)
Madurai: At least two IndiGo flights from Chennai and Bengaluru hovering for an hour because they couldn't land at Madurai airport due to heavy rains, sources said.
(More To Follow)
Madurai: At least two IndiGo flights from Chennai and Bengaluru hovering for an hour because they couldn't land at Madurai airport due to heavy rains, sources said.
(More To Follow)