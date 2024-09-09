ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Including DPCC Senior Environmental Engineer Arrested While Taking Bribe, Rs 2 Crore Cash Found

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested 2 accused including a Senior Environmental Engineer of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee while exchanging a bribe of Rs. 91,500. Approximately Rs. 2.39 crore were recovered during searches by the probe agency.

CBI has apprehended two persons for taking bribe in New Delhi
Representational image (CBI X Handle)

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday apprehended two accused including a Senior Environmental Engineer of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the son of a middleman Kishlaya Sharan Singh while exchanging the bribe amount of Rs. 91,500.

The probe agency in a media statement said that cash of approximately Rs 2.39 crore was recovered from the premises of the Senior Environmental Engineer identified as Mohd Arif during searches.

"A case was registered by CBI on September 08, 2024, against Arif and four private persons (a middleman, son of the middleman, proprietor of a Delhi-based private firm and a private person of another Delhi-based firm) and other unknown persons," the CBI said.

It has been alleged in the FIR that the accused - Arif has been indulging in corrupt practices and obtaining bribes from the representatives of private firms for showing undue favours in the renewal of DPCC consent for their firms, in conspiracy with an accused (private person) who acts as a middleman and consultant for the firms in DPCC related matters.

According to the probe agency, the said Bhagwat Sharan Singh allegedly got the bribe money collected from the firms on the direction of Arif and delivered the same to him on a regular basis

"The CBI laid a trap and caught Arif and Kishlaya red-handed while exchanging the bribe amount of Rs 91,500. Searches were conducted at the residential and official premises of the accused which led to a recovery of cash of Rs. 2.39 crore from the residential premises of Arif," the probe agency stated.

The CBI is probing the matter.

