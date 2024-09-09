ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Including DPCC Senior Environmental Engineer Arrested While Taking Bribe, Rs 2 Crore Cash Found

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday apprehended two accused including a Senior Environmental Engineer of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the son of a middleman Kishlaya Sharan Singh while exchanging the bribe amount of Rs. 91,500.

The probe agency in a media statement said that cash of approximately Rs 2.39 crore was recovered from the premises of the Senior Environmental Engineer identified as Mohd Arif during searches.

"A case was registered by CBI on September 08, 2024, against Arif and four private persons (a middleman, son of the middleman, proprietor of a Delhi-based private firm and a private person of another Delhi-based firm) and other unknown persons," the CBI said.

It has been alleged in the FIR that the accused - Arif has been indulging in corrupt practices and obtaining bribes from the representatives of private firms for showing undue favours in the renewal of DPCC consent for their firms, in conspiracy with an accused (private person) who acts as a middleman and consultant for the firms in DPCC related matters.