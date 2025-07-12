Two Henchmen Of Rajasthan's Rohit Godara Gang Held With Illegal Weapons, Fake Passports

Churu: The Sadulpur police on Saturday arrested two henchmen of the Rohit Godara gang from Churu Sadar and Kotwali under the Churu district of Rajasthan and recovered fake passports, two illegal foreign weapons and nine live cartridges from the duo. Both the accused have several criminal antecedents and were planning to flee abroad after committing a big crime, police said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Devkaran (30) alias Deva, a resident of Lalasar in the Dudhwakhara police station area and Vijay Singh, a resident of Ghantel in Churu.

ASP Nishchay Prasad M said, "On being informed by the AGFT team, police arrested 30-year-old Devkaran alias Deva, a resident of Lalasar in Dudhwakhara police station area. An illegal USA-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from him. The other accused, Vijay Singh of Ghantel in Churu, had a US-made pistol and seven live cartridges, which have been seized. Fake passports were also confiscated from them. Dozens of criminal cases are registered against the duo, who are active members of the Rohit Godara gang, at various police stations. A case has been registered and an investigation has been initiated."

Sadulpur police station officer Rajesh Kumar said that the accused Devkaran and Vijay are history-sheeters. "Devkaran has been living in Churu for many years, and cases were registered against him in the Kotwali police station of Churu. Many cases are also registered against Vijay Singh alias Ganga Singh in the Churu Sadar police station. Since Devkaran had a criminal record at the Dudhwakhara police station, a passport was not issued to his permanent address. Hence, both of them prepared fake passports with false documents bearing the address of Laxmangarh in Sikar. The duo was planning to flee abroad after committing a big crime. Vijay has already gone abroad once with a fake passport.