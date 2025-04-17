ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Held For Threatening Lakhimpur Kheri Doctor For Rs 50 Lakh Ransom

About 10 days ago, a letter was received at the hospital's address with a demand for ransom and a warning of death for the doctor.

The accused persons after their arrest.
The accused persons after their arrest. (ETV Bharat)
Published : April 17, 2025 at 5:19 PM IST

Lakhimpur Kheri: Two persons were arrested on Wednesday night for demanding a ransom of Rs 50 lakh from a reputed female doctor of Naurangabad locality under Kotwali Sadar Police Station of Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh and threatening her and her family with life if the amount is not paid. The fear compelled the doctor to leave the city.

Soon after the matter was exposed, police initiated an investigation which revealed that the accused have pending cases of robbery and rape against them.

ASP Pawan Kumar Gautam said, "The doctor was threatened over the phone. We are gathering information from other districts about the miscreants who were arrested. The accused are being questioned to know more about their criminal antecedents. Two illegal pistols have been recovered from them."

Dr Indra Chopra runs 'Chopra Hospital' at her residence in Naurangabad. In the police complined, she stated, "'I see patients in the hospital from 10 am to 6 pm. I treat patients during an emergency. On December 6 and 7, 2024, I got calls from two different numbers saying I had been sent a letter, but I didn't do my work."

She further mentioned in the complaint that if Rs 50 lakh was not given to the caller, she should be ready for anything. The incidents of threats continued to increase from different numbers. About 10 days ago, a letter was received at the hospital's address with a demand for ransom and a warning of death for the doctor and her family, which compelled her to leave the city.

Locals said Dr Chopra is famous in the area as many patients come to her for treatment. She was getting threats earlier also, but was being harassed for the last 10 days, which forced her to shut her hospital and leave the city with her family.

