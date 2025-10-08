ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Good Samaritans Bring Lifesaving Hope To Needy, Revolutionise Blood Donation In Prayagraj, Lucknow

Prayagraj: A blood bank started in 2022 after witnessing the shortfall of blood and platelets during the Covid pandemic is now supplying blood to 300 hospitals in Prayagraj and Lucknow.

It is being run by Pal Shukla and Vanshika Jain who have studied healthcare management in the United Kingdom and wanted to do something different for the society. The journey began with the Medvedic Healthcare Private Limited that led to the opening of Health City Hospital Blood Centre in Lucknow and Cantonment General Hospital Blood Centre in Prayagraj in August this year.

Vanshika said, “We hope to address the blood requirement of districts around Prayagraj with the latest facility. We have been supplying up to 1000 units of blood from the Lucknow centre every month.”

She related that patients suffering from thalassemia, anaemia, cancer and liver ailments along with children having special needs are being provided up to 30 units of blood free of cost and even their relatives do not have to donate blood. The poor are also not charged and the facility itself manages donors.

She further said that the other blood recipients are provided blood on the nominal rates prescribed by the government that includes test and processing charges. The general patients are provided blood in return for donation by their relatives or others.

Vanshika added that the patients have to come with a prescription or demand slip issued by a hospital and they are provided the blood after the due procedure.

Pal related that since the facilities are providing blood to a large number of people, they are always looking for voluntary donors and replacement donations.

“This helps maintain a regular stock and there is enough for emergency situations,” he said.

The facilities at Lucknow and Prayagraj are being run according to the government norms with the help of corporate social responsibility (CSR) and institutional partnerships.