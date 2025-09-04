Two Girls Usher In Positive Change In Remote Gorakhpur Village

Gorakhpur: Two girls of a remote village in Gorakhpur have undertaken a unique drive to promote education, environmental and health awareness.
Anita Nishad and Nandini Prajapati of Jungle Tikonia Number 2 village of Pipraich area are making efforts to make women literate, besides giving academic coaching to the students from their village. They run this initiative in a park, and they gather single-use plastic collected by these women and students as their fees.
Anita had started this initiative four years ago when she was a Class 11 student. She is currently pursuing a postgraduate degree. She was joined by Nandin,i who is currently pursuing graduation.
They run their classes from a small park in their village from 3 pm onwards. They lay down mats after cleaning a patch, put up a blackboard and start instructing the women and the children while the latter write down their instructions on paper with a pencil.
Both these girls are sports enthusiasts. While Anita has an interest in wrestling, Nandini is an athlete. They have won several laurels displaying their sporting talent in various meets held from Delhi to Karnataka.
Talking about her journey, Anita stated, “I started loving education the moment I started learning. It was on seeing the plight of women, whether they were my mother or those in the neighbourhood, along with the children who were not able to read and write properly despite going to school, that I decided to dedicate two to three hours daily towards educating them.”
Her effort began with a few learners whose strength has now swelled to more than 100, and the initiative has spilled over to her neighbouring village as well.
Anita and Nandini are teaching students enrolled in classes from LKG to Class 8 with the help of some girl volunteers.
They related that till now they have collected 60 quintals of single-use plastic from their students, that has been sent for recycling and for use in making roads.
They also disclosed that many drop-out students also come to their classes.
These two girls were honoured with Nari Sashaktiaran Puruskar by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for 2023-24 in acknowledgement of their unique effort.
Nandini disclosed, “I like going amidst children and teaching them.” She has been involved along with her mother in making women aware about menstrual health and in the distribution of sanitary pads made from banana fibre.
She feels that if people join in their efforts, it will help promote education and reduce damage being done to the environment by single-use plastic.
Both these girls are getting support from their respective parents.
Anita is the daughter of Kamla Devi and Ramanand, while Ram Sati and Bansilal are the parents of Nandini.
Anita is planning to enrol for BTC training, and Nandini is learning computer applications. They want to further share their learning with their students.
One of their elder students, Prem Sheela, said, “Both of them have taught me to the extent that I have risen from a zero to hero. We will strengthen them and take this drive forward to ensure that no woman remains illiterate in the village.”
Another woman, Bechni Devi, said, “I could not make out what was written on the blackboard earlier, but now I can read the Hindi alphabet besides doing multiplication and division of numbers. I want to learn more.”
Both Anita and Nandini were encouraged in their efforts by Shiv Shankar Yadav, who is a teacher in a private school. He is very happy at the outcome of their efforts and said, “There is a change in society as well as the country when women get educated. These two girls are a role model for many in this area today.”
Read More