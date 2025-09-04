Two Girls Usher In Positive Change In Remote Gorakhpur Village

ETV Bharat / bharat

Gorakhpur: Two girls of a remote village in Gorakhpur have undertaken a unique drive to promote education, environmental and health awareness.

Anita Nishad and Nandini Prajapati of Jungle Tikonia Number 2 village of Pipraich area are making efforts to make women literate, besides giving academic coaching to the students from their village. They run this initiative in a park, and they gather single-use plastic collected by these women and students as their fees.

Anita had started this initiative four years ago when she was a Class 11 student. She is currently pursuing a postgraduate degree. She was joined by Nandin,i who is currently pursuing graduation.

They run their classes from a small park in their village from 3 pm onwards. They lay down mats after cleaning a patch, put up a blackboard and start instructing the women and the children while the latter write down their instructions on paper with a pencil.

Both these girls are sports enthusiasts. While Anita has an interest in wrestling, Nandini is an athlete. They have won several laurels displaying their sporting talent in various meets held from Delhi to Karnataka.

Talking about her journey, Anita stated, “I started loving education the moment I started learning. It was on seeing the plight of women, whether they were my mother or those in the neighbourhood, along with the children who were not able to read and write properly despite going to school, that I decided to dedicate two to three hours daily towards educating them.”

Her effort began with a few learners whose strength has now swelled to more than 100, and the initiative has spilled over to her neighbouring village as well.

Anita and Nandini are teaching students enrolled in classes from LKG to Class 8 with the help of some girl volunteers.

They related that till now they have collected 60 quintals of single-use plastic from their students, that has been sent for recycling and for use in making roads.

They also disclosed that many drop-out students also come to their classes.