Two Flyers Held With 15.46 Kg Drugs Worth Rs 15 Crore From Lucknow International Airport

Lucknow: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) team seized 15.46 kg of drugs, hydroponic cannabis, worth Rs 15 crore, from two flyers at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport on Tuesday. They were arrested upon their arrival from Bangkok.

According to a DRI official, on June 10, two Indian passengers had arrived at Lucknow International Airport from Bangkok by an Air India Express flight (IX104). Based on prior intelligence inputs, they were stopped at the airport for checking. A thorough scan of their check-in baggage yielded several vacuum-sealed packets wrapped in aluminium foil, which contained green lumpy substances. Upon examination, they were found to be hydroponic cannabis.

"Both the passengers have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and are currently being questioned. The DRI team is also looking into the angle as to who the recipients of the narcotics were," the official added.

It's worth mentioning that in March, drugs worth Rs 25 crore were seized from a woman who landed at Lucknow International Airport from Uganda, and drugs worth Rs 4 crore were recovered from two women flyers.

Drug peddlers are continuously taking the aerial routes to sneak in the narcotics. Despite being caught several times, they are not budging and inventing new methods for drug delivery. Till now, all carriers of the drugs that were seized at Lucknow International Airport are foreigners, and the latest arrest is the first case of Indian carriers.