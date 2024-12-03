ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Female Militant Associates Detained Under PSA In J&K's Udhampur

Jammu: Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district have detained two female militant associates under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

A police spokesperson said that the accused identified as Maryama Begum, wife of Mohd. Shafeeq from Loudhara, Basantgarh, and Arshad Begum, wife of late Jamal Din from Rai Chak, Basantgarh, were involved in aiding militant organizations.

According to the police statement, the detained women “provided logistical support and acted as guides for terrorist groups, posing a persistent threat to public safety and order”.

"These women were actively involved in facilitating the activities of terrorist organizations, which posed a serious risk to the safety and security of the region. Their detention under the PSA was necessary to neutralize this threat and ensure public safety," it said.