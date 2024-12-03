ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Female Militant Associates Detained Under PSA In J&K's Udhampur

A police spokesperson said the accused provided logistical support and acted as guides for terrorist groups, posing a persistent threat to public safety and order.

Two Female Militant Associates Detained Under PSA In J&K's Udhampur
Two Female Militant Associates Detained Under PSA In J&K's Udhampur (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Jammu: Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district have detained two female militant associates under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

A police spokesperson said that the accused identified as Maryama Begum, wife of Mohd. Shafeeq from Loudhara, Basantgarh, and Arshad Begum, wife of late Jamal Din from Rai Chak, Basantgarh, were involved in aiding militant organizations.

According to the police statement, the detained women “provided logistical support and acted as guides for terrorist groups, posing a persistent threat to public safety and order”.

"These women were actively involved in facilitating the activities of terrorist organizations, which posed a serious risk to the safety and security of the region. Their detention under the PSA was necessary to neutralize this threat and ensure public safety," it said.

Police said that the detention “aligns with their commitment to maintaining law and order in the district”. "We will not tolerate any actions that compromise the safety and security of our citizens. Anyone found aiding or abetting terrorism will face strict legal consequences," it added.

The authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station. Investigations are ongoing to uncover additional links or accomplices involved in the case.

The arrest of the two female militant associates comes close on the heels of the recovery of the body of a former VDG in Chapper forest area of Udhampur district.

Read more:

  1. Former VDG Member Found Dead In J&K's Udhampur
  2. J-K: Police Attach Militant Associate's Property Worth Rs 5 Crore Under UAPA

Jammu: Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district have detained two female militant associates under the Public Safety Act (PSA).

A police spokesperson said that the accused identified as Maryama Begum, wife of Mohd. Shafeeq from Loudhara, Basantgarh, and Arshad Begum, wife of late Jamal Din from Rai Chak, Basantgarh, were involved in aiding militant organizations.

According to the police statement, the detained women “provided logistical support and acted as guides for terrorist groups, posing a persistent threat to public safety and order”.

"These women were actively involved in facilitating the activities of terrorist organizations, which posed a serious risk to the safety and security of the region. Their detention under the PSA was necessary to neutralize this threat and ensure public safety," it said.

Police said that the detention “aligns with their commitment to maintaining law and order in the district”. "We will not tolerate any actions that compromise the safety and security of our citizens. Anyone found aiding or abetting terrorism will face strict legal consequences," it added.

The authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station. Investigations are ongoing to uncover additional links or accomplices involved in the case.

The arrest of the two female militant associates comes close on the heels of the recovery of the body of a former VDG in Chapper forest area of Udhampur district.

Read more:

  1. Former VDG Member Found Dead In J&K's Udhampur
  2. J-K: Police Attach Militant Associate's Property Worth Rs 5 Crore Under UAPA

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FEMALE MILITANT ASSOCIATESPSAJK POLICEKASHMIRFEMALE MILITANT ASSOCIATES PSA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Haryana Cop Turns 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', Reunites Missing Girl with Her Family after 11 Years

'Samjhauta Wale Hanuman Ji': Lord Hanuman Temple Within Madhya Pradesh Police Station Premises Plays The Mediator To Resolve Long Pending Disputes

Street Dogs Most Vulnerable To Pollution-Related Maladies In Winter, Says Expert

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.