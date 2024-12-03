Two Female Militant Associates Detained Under PSA In J&K's Udhampur

Jammu: Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district have detained two female militant associates under the Public Safety Act (PSA).
A police spokesperson said that the accused identified as Maryama Begum, wife of Mohd. Shafeeq from Loudhara, Basantgarh, and Arshad Begum, wife of late Jamal Din from Rai Chak, Basantgarh, were involved in aiding militant organizations.
According to the police statement, the detained women “provided logistical support and acted as guides for terrorist groups, posing a persistent threat to public safety and order”.
"These women were actively involved in facilitating the activities of terrorist organizations, which posed a serious risk to the safety and security of the region. Their detention under the PSA was necessary to neutralize this threat and ensure public safety," it said.
#PeopleFirst#UdhampurPolice— District Police Udhampur (@UdhampurPolice) December 3, 2024
*Two Female Terror Associates Detained under PSA by District Police Udhampur* @JmuKmrPolice @ZPHQJammu @UHqrs @Amod_India pic.twitter.com/AAGhXfAM35
Police said that the detention “aligns with their commitment to maintaining law and order in the district”. "We will not tolerate any actions that compromise the safety and security of our citizens. Anyone found aiding or abetting terrorism will face strict legal consequences," it added.
The authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station. Investigations are ongoing to uncover additional links or accomplices involved in the case.
The arrest of the two female militant associates comes close on the heels of the recovery of the body of a former VDG in Chapper forest area of Udhampur district.
Read more: