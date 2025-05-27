Two Die In Mine Wall Collapse In Chhattisgarh's Korba

Korba: Two people were buried under the debris on Tuesday morning when the coal well collapsed on them at the Gevra Mine, run by South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), in the Korba district of Chhattisgarh.

The deceased, residents of the nearby Mudapur village, went to steal coal from the mine when the tragedy struck. The police said another person was injured in the accident. Villagers say more people are likely to be trapped.

"Three youths from Hardi Bazaar and Mudapar Bazaar entered the Gevra Mine without permission, when a 15-25 feet wall fell on them. They likely sneaked onto the premises to steal some leftover coal," police said.

The deceased have been identified as Vishal Yadav (18), Dhan Singh (24), and their bodies have been sent for autopsy. Sahil Dhanwar (19), who sustained injuries, have been admitted to the district hospital where his condition is stated to be critical. A case has been registered by the police, followed by an investigation.

SP Siddharth Tiwari said, "Villagers had entered the Gevra Coal Mine without permission. It is a restricted area. They met with an accident while illegally extracting coal. They got buried under the coal layer when it collapsed. Two people died due to this. Our team is present at the spot, and the rescue operation is underway. Only the SECL management can give more information about why and how these people entered the mine."

"Preliminary investigation has found that the youth entered the mine without permission and protection, avoiding mine security points. There was no mining activity when the incident happened, and neither any officer nor any employee was injured. Police confirmed the deaths of two people. We are gathering more information on the matter," Sanish Chandra, PRO of SECL, said. The SECL management has appealed to the public to refrain from entering the mine premises without permission.

Kathghora MLA Premchand Patel visited the spot. "SPCL had installed a fence at possible entry points to the mine. But due to negligence, this has been stolen. That is why people sneak into the mine area, leading to unwarranted accidents. If SECL does not take action to curb such accidents, then we will stage demonstrations," he said.