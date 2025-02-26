ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Die As UP State Bus Hits Several People After Losing Control In Ghaziabad

The preliminary cause of the accident is said to be a brake failure though police are investigating the real cause. Four persons also sustained injuries.

Angry mobs vandalised the bus. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 26, 2025, 7:49 PM IST

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: Two including a child died and several others suffered injuries after a Masuri-bound bus hit several passengers on Gulavti Road under the Musuri Police Station limit of ​​Ghaziabad on Wednesday.

The preliminary cause of the accident is said to be a brake failure though police are investigating the case to find out the exact reason. The injured have been rushed to a hospital.

As per the eyewitness account, the driver and the conductor of the bus fled the spot following the accident and an angry mob ransacked the bus. The police have launched a manhunt for the duo.

"On February 26, we got information at the Musuri Police Station that some people died after an electric bus lost control and collided with a bike at the Musuri underpass. Based on the information, the police immediately reached the spot and enquired about the matter in which it was found that two people, including a woman and a girl, died after an electric bus lost control and collided with people standing in front and a bike. Their bodies have been sent to the mortuary for post-mortem after completing the formalities. Four people, including two men and two girls, were injured and were sent to the hospital for treatment. Their condition is stable. The bus has been taken into custody. Peace and order have been restored and the traffic situation has been normalised. Further legal action is being taken," Mussoorie ACP Siddharth Gautam said.

"It was found in the investigation that at around 2:15 pm on February 26, an electric bus of the shuttle service of Uttar Pradesh Roadways, which operates between Dilshad Garden and Musuri, collided with a bike. The driver of the bus was standing at Mussoorie crossing after switching on the bus to pick up passengers. During this, he suddenly lost control of the handbrake and hit the people standing on the roadside. Necessary action is being taken in the matter," Piyush Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (Traffic), said.

Meanwhile, former Dhaulana MLA Aslam Chaudhary reached the spot and appealed to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 10 lakh to the injured.

"The government should bear the entire cost of treatment of the injured as a state bus was involved in the accident," he said.

