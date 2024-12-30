ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Devotees Faint Standing In Mathura Temple Queue

The extreme pressure of the crowd on the Somvati Amavasya led to long queues leading to the deteriorating health of the quinquagenarian devotees from Hyderabad.

A huge crowd in front of the Radha Rani Temple in Barsana
A huge crowd in front of the Radha Rani Temple in Barsana (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 40 minutes ago

Mathura: Two devotees, who went to the Radha Rani Temple in Barsana on Somvati Amavasya on Sunday, fainted on the premises before being rescued by the security guards and admitted to the camp hospital. The temple registered a footfall of five lakhs in the afternoon.

Apart from Radha Rani Temples, devotees thronged Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan and Radha Damodar Temple in Barsana. Long queues were seen in all temples, making it inconvenient for the devotees.

The health of two devotees — both from Hyderabad — standing in queue for a long suddenly deteriorated, leading to them fainting. Doctors said their condition was stable.

Doctor Abhishek Kumar said, "Both patients are quinquagenarian. They were lined up for darshan. Due to the pressure of the crowd, their health deteriorated. Both were treated."

Before the beginning of the new year, a lot of people throng the temples for darshan as they want to ring in the new year with the darshan of the gods and goddesses. Lakhs of devotees are gathering at temples every day. The temple and the district administration have issued guidelines for the devotees keeping in mind the swelling crowd.

Online registration has been mandatory before any darshan and an appeal has been made to devotees not to bring small children, sick persons and carry valuables.

Also Read:

  1. Kashi Vishwanath Temple Bars Entry To Sanctum Sanctorum, Touching Deity For Crowd Control
  2. Darshan At Jagannath Temple On Dec 31, Jan 1: Know Entry And Exit Gates

Mathura: Two devotees, who went to the Radha Rani Temple in Barsana on Somvati Amavasya on Sunday, fainted on the premises before being rescued by the security guards and admitted to the camp hospital. The temple registered a footfall of five lakhs in the afternoon.

Apart from Radha Rani Temples, devotees thronged Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan and Radha Damodar Temple in Barsana. Long queues were seen in all temples, making it inconvenient for the devotees.

The health of two devotees — both from Hyderabad — standing in queue for a long suddenly deteriorated, leading to them fainting. Doctors said their condition was stable.

Doctor Abhishek Kumar said, "Both patients are quinquagenarian. They were lined up for darshan. Due to the pressure of the crowd, their health deteriorated. Both were treated."

Before the beginning of the new year, a lot of people throng the temples for darshan as they want to ring in the new year with the darshan of the gods and goddesses. Lakhs of devotees are gathering at temples every day. The temple and the district administration have issued guidelines for the devotees keeping in mind the swelling crowd.

Online registration has been mandatory before any darshan and an appeal has been made to devotees not to bring small children, sick persons and carry valuables.

Also Read:

  1. Kashi Vishwanath Temple Bars Entry To Sanctum Sanctorum, Touching Deity For Crowd Control
  2. Darshan At Jagannath Temple On Dec 31, Jan 1: Know Entry And Exit Gates

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SOMVATI AMAVASYARADHA RANI TEMPLETEMBANKE BIHARI TEMPLEMATHURA DARSHAN GUIDELINESCROWD AT MATHURA TEMPLE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.