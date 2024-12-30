Two Devotees Faint Standing In Mathura Temple Queue

Mathura: Two devotees, who went to the Radha Rani Temple in Barsana on Somvati Amavasya on Sunday, fainted on the premises before being rescued by the security guards and admitted to the camp hospital. The temple registered a footfall of five lakhs in the afternoon.

Apart from Radha Rani Temples, devotees thronged Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan and Radha Damodar Temple in Barsana. Long queues were seen in all temples, making it inconvenient for the devotees.

The health of two devotees — both from Hyderabad — standing in queue for a long suddenly deteriorated, leading to them fainting. Doctors said their condition was stable.

Doctor Abhishek Kumar said, "Both patients are quinquagenarian. They were lined up for darshan. Due to the pressure of the crowd, their health deteriorated. Both were treated."

Before the beginning of the new year, a lot of people throng the temples for darshan as they want to ring in the new year with the darshan of the gods and goddesses. Lakhs of devotees are gathering at temples every day. The temple and the district administration have issued guidelines for the devotees keeping in mind the swelling crowd.

Online registration has been mandatory before any darshan and an appeal has been made to devotees not to bring small children, sick persons and carry valuables.