ETV Bharat / bharat

'Peace Disturbed:' Two Detained For Hoisting Israel, US Flags In Kashmir

The accused have been identified as Mohsin Ali Dar, Bilal Ahmad Dar and Amir Ali Dar-all residents of Srinagar’s Balhama.

'Peace Disturbed:' Two Detained For Hoisting Israel, US Flags In Kashmir
Representational image. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 24, 2025 at 8:55 AM IST

1 Min Read

Srinagar: Two persons were taken into custody for hoisting the US and Israeli flags in Kashmir— an act police viewed was done to disturb peace and order in the frontier state. Acting on credible inputs including visual evidence indicating the installation of United States and Israel flags, Srinagar Police launched a prompt investigation using various techniques and ground-level verification.

The police made arrests based on visual evidence of hoisting of the flags in Srinagar’s Balhama area. During the investigation, the police used various techniques and ground-level verification, identifying 6–7 suspects for questioning.

“Sustained interrogation led to the confirmation of the involvement of three individuals,” said the police spokesperson. The accused have been identified as Mohsin Ali Dar, Bilal Ahmad Dar and Amir Ali Dar-all residents of Srinagar’s Balhama.

While two have been detained, efforts are underway to get hold of the third accused. “The act is being seen as a deliberate attempt to provoke public sentiment, disturb communal harmony and propagate anti-social narratives. Legal action under relevant provisions of law has been initiated,” the officer added.

Read more

  1. J&K: Police 'Arrest Youths' After Palestinian Flags Waved During Muharram Procession In Srinagar
  2. Jammu And Kashmir: Mourners Wave Palestinian Flags, Raise Anti-US Slogan During Muharram Procession in Srinagar

Srinagar: Two persons were taken into custody for hoisting the US and Israeli flags in Kashmir— an act police viewed was done to disturb peace and order in the frontier state. Acting on credible inputs including visual evidence indicating the installation of United States and Israel flags, Srinagar Police launched a prompt investigation using various techniques and ground-level verification.

The police made arrests based on visual evidence of hoisting of the flags in Srinagar’s Balhama area. During the investigation, the police used various techniques and ground-level verification, identifying 6–7 suspects for questioning.

“Sustained interrogation led to the confirmation of the involvement of three individuals,” said the police spokesperson. The accused have been identified as Mohsin Ali Dar, Bilal Ahmad Dar and Amir Ali Dar-all residents of Srinagar’s Balhama.

While two have been detained, efforts are underway to get hold of the third accused. “The act is being seen as a deliberate attempt to provoke public sentiment, disturb communal harmony and propagate anti-social narratives. Legal action under relevant provisions of law has been initiated,” the officer added.

Read more

  1. J&K: Police 'Arrest Youths' After Palestinian Flags Waved During Muharram Procession In Srinagar
  2. Jammu And Kashmir: Mourners Wave Palestinian Flags, Raise Anti-US Slogan During Muharram Procession in Srinagar

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

UNITED STATESISRAEL US FLAGS HOISTED IN KASHMIR

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

From Street Carts To Celebrity Weddings, Kadhi Kachori Rules The Stomach In Rajasthan's Heart Ajmer

The Future Of The Indus Must Be Shaped By Climate Science, Not Colonial Arithmetic

Brain Vs Bot: Relying On AI Chatbots Like ChatGPT Could Weaken Brain Function, Says MIT Study

163 Years Old, And This Machine Gun Can Still Fire 800 Rounds A Minute

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.