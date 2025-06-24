'Peace Disturbed:' Two Detained For Hoisting Israel, US Flags In Kashmir

Srinagar: Two persons were taken into custody for hoisting the US and Israeli flags in Kashmir— an act police viewed was done to disturb peace and order in the frontier state. Acting on credible inputs including visual evidence indicating the installation of United States and Israel flags, Srinagar Police launched a prompt investigation using various techniques and ground-level verification.

The police made arrests based on visual evidence of hoisting of the flags in Srinagar’s Balhama area. During the investigation, the police used various techniques and ground-level verification, identifying 6–7 suspects for questioning.

“Sustained interrogation led to the confirmation of the involvement of three individuals,” said the police spokesperson. The accused have been identified as Mohsin Ali Dar, Bilal Ahmad Dar and Amir Ali Dar-all residents of Srinagar’s Balhama.

While two have been detained, efforts are underway to get hold of the third accused. “The act is being seen as a deliberate attempt to provoke public sentiment, disturb communal harmony and propagate anti-social narratives. Legal action under relevant provisions of law has been initiated,” the officer added.