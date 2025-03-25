Two Chain Snatchers From UP Arrested From Chennai Airport

Chennai: Two people were arrested from Chennai Airport on Tuesday after eight cases of chain snatching were reported from several places in Tamil Nadu, including Vandalur, Oorapakkam, Guduvanchery and Mannivakkam under the Tambaram Municipal Police Commissionerate.

The bike borne accused wearing masks were at large, and despite several efforts by the Gaduvanchery Assistant Commissioner, they could not be apprehended for many days. The stolen golden jewellery weighs approximately 15 sovereigns.

A complaint was lodged by the victims, based on which a special force launched an investigation by going through the CCTV footage from the places of occurrence. Furthermore, all railway stations, airports and bus depots were put on high alert about the accused.

Later, it was learnt that the snatchers hail from northern states and were heading towards the Chennai Airport. Following this, a team of police was dispatched to the airport from where the duo was nabbed. They have been identified as Suraj (28) and Jafar (26), both from Uttar Pradesh.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the duo reached Chennai by train on March 24. They bought an old bike from Jambazar to use it for snatching chains, mainly from elderly women who go out for a walk alone either in the morning or late evening. Police said they booked air tickets for Tuesday to leave the city.

As seven cases of snatching were reported from the Adyar Police District alone, police are planning to take the duo there for questioning.