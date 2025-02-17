Two-Century-Old Humongous Banyan Tree In Lucknow Is A Centre Of Faith

Lucknow: A mammoth banyan tree spread over a two-and-a-half-acre area in the Manjhi village in Bakshi Ka Talab of Lucknow has been frequented by tourists and faithful alike. Known as Akshay Vat, the two-century-old banyan tree was visited by ETV Bharat. Locals say the tree is 200 years old, some say it dates back to five centuries.

At first glance, it looked like a forest and the chief priest of Harivansh Baba Akshay Vat Ashram where the tree is located said its branches are continuously on the grow, giving it a feel of wilderness.

About the history of the ashrama, he said an ascetic, Harivansh Baba, came to this place in his childhood. A devotee of goddess Chandrika, he once forgot to pat darshan to the deity for two days. Later, the deity herself came out from the sanctum sanctorum of the temple to the banyan tree to give a darshan to Harivansh Baba. When the baba attained Mahasamadhi, a banyan tree sprouted and kept growing.

An idol of Harivansh Baba, (ETV Bharat)

On one side of the tree is the Gomti River while there is a mango orchard on the other. This unique combination offers a clean environment, enjoyed by people for rejuvenation.

"This tree is growing continuously. There are farms nearby. When this tree grows and reaches someone's farm, they do not cut the branches. It is people's faith which has helped the tree grow to its current shape," a resident said.

There is a cemented circumambulatory path around the tree for the faithful who do five parikramas to seek the blessings of Harivansh Baba.

"Kirtan-Bhajan is organised here every day by people from nearby areas and the devotees," said the priest.

The circumambulatory path around Akshay Vat. (ETV Bharat)

"The tree is amazing in itself. Nature works according to its own will. In a favourable environment, it develops itself like this. If the growth of the tree is not hindered, it will expand further," Anil Kumar Singh, retired scientist of CSIR - Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP), said.

(Note: This news is based on mythological beliefs, ETV does not confirm any claim)