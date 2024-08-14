ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Bangladeshi Nationals Detained At Kamala Nehru Hospital In Maharashtra's Pune

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 17 hours ago

Updated : 16 hours ago

Medical Superintendent of Kamala Nehru Hospital Dr. Prashant Bothe said the the two Bangladeshi nationals were detained by the Police on Wednesday day after the police shared the photographs of the suspects with the hospital administration.

Police personnel at Kamala Nehru Hospital in Maharshtra's Pune
Police personnel at Kamala Nehru Hospital in Maharshtra's Pune (ETV Bharat)

Pune (Maharashtra): Police on Wednesday detained two suspected Bangladeshi nationals from Kamala Nehru Hospital in Maharashtra's Pune.

Medical Superintendent of Kamala Nehru Hospital Dr. Prashant Bothe confirmed the detention of the two Bangladeshi nationals. Dr Bothe said that the police had sent the photographs of three suspects to the hospital administration on Tuesday.

According to preliminary investigation, the suspects visited the hospital for the 2nd day on Wednesday where the employees locked the two suspects in a room.

Sources said that on Tuesday also, the three suspects were admitted to the hospital and underwent blood tests and were referred to an orthopedic specialist. When they came to take the report on Wednesday, they were handed over to the police, sources said.

According to the sources, the suspected Bangladeshi nationals have been detained by the Faraskhana Police, which has launched an investigation into the case. This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

