Punjab Police Arrest Two For Hurling Grenades At Police Station in Amritsar

Chandigarh: The State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) arrested two persons for carrying out a grenade attack at Islamabad Police Station. The attack was carried out in the early hours of December 17, though no one was injured in the incident.

The accused

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, in a post on X said the accused, Gurjit Singh of Dande in Amritsar Rural and Baljit Singh of Chhapa in Tarn Taran had been promoting terrorist activities in the country through drugs and arms smuggling. With their arrest, a narco-terror module has been busted The module was being run by operators based abroad. Police have recovered 1.4 kg heroin, one hand grenade and two pistols from the accused. During the investigation of the case, it came to fore that the accused worked on the instructions of operators based abroad.

More people associated with the module

As per reports, investigation is on and efforts are being made to arrest more people associated with the module. On the basis of interrogation of the accused, efforts are being made to trace other networks. Along with the two, the police have arrested 16 accused. Three of the accused were killed in UP.

After an explosion-like noise was heard at the Islamabad police station on December 17, Punjab Police had dubbed it as an "attack" with the DGP ordering strict action against the perpetrators. The explosion-like noise was heard in the early hours of the day, causing panic in the area. Some locals put the time at around 3.15 am. The DGP visited Amritsar the same day where he held a meeting with police officers to review the law and order situation and directed the officers concerned to ensure professional policing and take strict action against the perpetrators.

A few grenade attacks on police stations have been reported from the state in recent times, though no one was injured in those incidents. Two days after the Amritsar incident, a similar attack was reported from Gurdaspur district. On December 30, three suspected Khalistani terrorists allegedly involved in the grenade attack at the police establishment in Gurdaspur were killed in an encounter in Pilibhit in a joint operation by Punjab Police and Uttar Pradesh Police.