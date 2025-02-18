ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Army JCOs Killed In Ladakh Accident

Srinagar: Two Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) of the Indian Army were killed in an accident in the line of duty in Ladakh, officials said.

According to a spokesperson for the Ladakh-based Fire and Fury Corps, the soldiers identified as Subedar Santosh Kumar and Naib Subedar Sunil Kumar, made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in Ladakh on 16 Feb.

Reports said that Subedar Santosh Kumar and Naib-Subedar Sunil Kumar died due to bursting of a water tank at a camp in Nyoma area, 150 km from Leh in southern Ladakh. It is understood that a police investigation is underway in the incident which occurred on Sunday.