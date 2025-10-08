ETV Bharat / bharat

Two Army Jawans Missing During Search Operation In Kashmir’s Kokernag Forests

Kokernag: At least two Indian Army personnel went missing during an anti-terrorist operation in the dense forest area of Kokernag-Gadol in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, sources said on Wednesday. The soldiers, both belonging to a para commandos unit, were part of a joint search team that launched an operation on Monday (October 6) to eliminate terrorists, following a tip-off, they said.

“After confirmed intelligence inputs were received by the Army about the presence of terrorists in the area, a joint search operation was launched during which the two Army personnel lost contact with their unit and have been untraceable since,” sources added.

Following this, a massive joint search by the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police was started to locate the missing soldiers. According to sources, the region where the soldiers went missing lies along the Pir Panjal mountain range bordering the Doda and Kishtwar districts and is covered with thick forest. “The recent spell of snowfall and heavy rain in the area has made the search operation challenging. It has not yet been confirmed whether the missing personnel were abducted by terrorists,” they said.

Security forces have expanded the operation across adjoining forest zones, and more reinforcements are being sent to assist in the ongoing search.