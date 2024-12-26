Two Alleged OGWs Booked Under PSA In Jammu’s Kishtwar And Kathua

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir police have booked two people under the Public Safety Act (PSA), who were allegedly involved in ‘subversive’ activities and police have termed it a decisive crackdown on anti-national activities. The two people booked belonged to the Kishtwar and Kathua districts of Jammu province of Jammu and Kashmir.

Giving details, a police spokesman said that the duo booked included Jaffer Hussain Butt, son of Muhammad Ashraf Butt and Liyaqat Ali, son of Abdul Majeed. “Jaffer Hussain Butt is a resident of village Hunjala, Tehsil and district Kishtwar whereas Liyaqat Ali is a resident of Lohai Malhar, Tehsil Malhar and district Kathua,” the spokesman informed.

“Jaffer, booked by district police Kishtwar, is a known Over Ground Worker (OGW) and has been actively aiding banned organisations in their unlawful activities in district Kishtwar. His actions posed a grave threat to the stability and security of the region. Following thorough investigations and procedural diligence, Jaffer was detained under PSA and subsequently lodged in District Jail Kathua. The move aims to safeguard the youth of Kishtwar from being influenced by such individuals and to ensure law and order in the district,” he added.

“The District Magistrate Kathua issued the detention order (OB No. PSA/132) on December 10, 2024, and Liyaqat was lodged in Central Jail Kot Bhalwal, Jammu, on December 14, 2024. Liyaqat has a long history of anti-national activities. His name first surfaced in 2003, when he was charged under FIR No. 148/2003 at Police Station Billawar for serious offences, including attempt to murder (IPC 307) and waging war against the Government of India (IPC 121 & 121-A). Over the years, he has faced several criminal charges, including cases of harassment, wrongful confinement, assault, and aiding terrorist elements in the region,” police said.

The police spokes said that reports from intelligence agencies and police diaries further confirmed his role in providing logistical support and shelter to terrorist elements, making his detention under PSA a necessary step to prevent further harm.