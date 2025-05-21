Two All-Party Delegations Leave For Southeast Asia, Africa To Explain Pak-Based Terror And Op Sindoor

New Delhi: Two of the seven all-party delegations, which will inform interlocutors around the world about India’s approach to combating Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and explain the rationale behind Operation Sindoor, departed for Southeast Asia and Africa on Wednesday.

The first delegation led by JD (U) MP Sanjay Jha left for Japan to put across India's views on terrorism emanating from Pakistan. The delegation will also visit South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore as part of New Delhi's outreach following Operation Sindoor and the subsequent conflict between India and Pakistan.

In a post on X, Jha said the purpose of the visit is to tell the world the truth about Pakistan's policy of patronising terrorism and the action taken by India in response under Operation Sindoor. The delegation led by Jha includes BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brijlal, Pradhan Barua and Hemang Joshi, Congress leader and former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, CPI(M)'s John Brittas, and former ambassador Mohan Kumar.

"Zero tolerance against terrorism!" the Ministry of External Affairs said in a social media post. "The first group of All Party Delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha has departed for a 5-nation visit as part of India's diplomatic outreach on Operation Sindoor," the ministry said.

The second delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde left later in the day and will travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Liberia, Congo and Sierra Leone. This group includes BJP MPs Bansuri Swaraj, Atul Garg and Manan Kumar Mishra, Indian Union Muslim League MP Mohammed Basheer, Biju Janata Dal MP Sasmit Patra, BJP leader SS Ahluwalia and former ambassador Sujan Chinoy.

Members of both these delegations were briefed ahead of their departure on Tuesday by foreign secretary Vikram Misri, who highlighted India’s new normal in tackling cross-border terrorism as exemplified by the military strikes under Operation Sindoor on terrorist infrastructure in territories controlled by Pakistan, people familiar with the matter said.

Misri also told members of the delegations that India will no longer allow terrorists to carry out their activities under the cover of Pakistan’s nuclear blackmail.

With Inputs From PTI