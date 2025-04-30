Twin Trouble? Experts Sound Caution On Dual Board Examination System

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: A paradigm shift is on cards in India's school education system as the Ministry of Education implements dual board exams for Class 10 starting in the 2025–26 academic session. A component of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the system has been designed to help reduce the unfathomable stress on examinees by providing them with two opportunities each academic year to take the exam and retain a higher mark.

From 2026, students can take the Class 10 board exams in February and in April/May or both, depending on how prepared they are for the first exam. The intention is to reduce exam-related anxiety, reinforce learning and allow students to learn from their first attempt, without the constraint of having to wait for another year.

Move Towards Flexible and Global Alignment

The idea of dual exams moves the education landscape forward from the historical practice of a single, high-stakes board exam. In the new set-up, students can hope for an improvement in the second exam, with no further waiting period, instead of seeking supplementary or compartment alternatives.

The whole reform takes India at par with the UK, which offers 'relevance-module' and 'multiple-session' testing to students. CBSE and other boards are eying the adoption of a competency-based, application-learning-serving assessments and less rote learning.

Full Syllabus for Both Attempts

One of the most important elements of the examination reform is that none of the attempts will be a "shortened" one or concentrated on some parts only of the course. Students must therefore be fully equipped. It also provides continuity by assigning students to the same examination centre for both sessions, making it much easier in logistics and reducing the confusion further. However, there will be separate application fees for each attempt. This might put strain on the economically weaker families if their children have to sit for both sessions to improve their scores.

Big Welcome and Big Doubt

There is a doubt over whether the schools are prepared to adopt the changes. R C Jain, president of the Delhi State Public School Management Association, raised pertinent doubts on the logistics and academic viability of the reform.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Jain questioned how the syllabus would be managed and whether enough time would be available for instruction if exams were to be conducted half-yearly. "If there are exams every six months, then two months each will be wasted. How will you get them to study?" he asked, warning that the pressure of frequent exams could spill over into lower classes, disrupting their learning schedules.

Jain further pointed out that resources such as trained staff, examination infrastructure and time are limited, especially in densely populated urban centres and under-resourced schools. "We neither have space for exams nor that much manpower," he added, arguing that the current system, though imperfect, should be improved rather than overhauled.

Exam Boards Gear Up for Implementation

Despite these concerns, major education boards are moving full steam ahead with the dual exam plan. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will launch a pilot program in the 2025–26 academic session, with the full system expected to be in place by 2026. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has also supported the system.

Meanwhile, various state boards, including those of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Jharkhand and Punjab, are either actively preparing or reviewing the feasibility of implementation. This signals a broad endorsement across regions, although each state may adapt the model based on its logistical realities and student demographics.

Benefits for Students—but at What Cost?

The most apparent advantage of the new system is reduced academic stress. Students who might have underperformed due to illness, anxiety or poor preparation now have a built-in safety net. There is also a greater emphasis on continuous assessment and learning improvement. Moreover, schools are expected to adopt digital and AI-based evaluation tools as part of the NEP's long-term vision. CBSE has already announced plans to integrate AI into exam evaluation by 2026, which could improve the accuracy and fairness of grading.

However, there are lingering concerns. Students might feel compelled to appear for both exams, fearing that skipping the first could be a missed opportunity. This could inadvertently create more pressure, not less. Additionally, the rise of private coaching centres may accelerate, with students attending back-to-back prep courses for each attempt. This could further widen the gap between students from privileged and underprivileged backgrounds.

Teacher Training and Infrastructure

The implementation of dual board exams is not merely a scheduling change, as it requires a systemic transformation. Teachers need to be trained to manage two exam cycles and to shift towards competency-based teaching. Schools, especially the government ones, will need upgraded infrastructure to conduct exams twice a year without disrupting the academic calendar.

"NEP came in 2020, and has not been implemented in Delhi yet," Jain said, pointing to the slow pace of policy execution in some regions. He emphasised that reforms on paper must be matched by tangible readiness on the ground, including adequate staffing and classroom space.