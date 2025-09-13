ETV Bharat / bharat

Hindi Divas – How Hindi’s First Thesaurus Came Into Existence After Two Decades Of Painstaking Labour

New Delhi: It was while returning from a party on December 26, 1976, that an idea struck Arvind Kumar as he regretted and questioned himself whether he was born to write just film stories. The idea germinated that very night, and he decided to compile Hindi’s first thesaurus.

On the occasion of Hindi Divas, it is important to remember those who have laboured hard to get this language its due and contributed towards its development. Among the names is that of Arvind Kumar, who developed the first thesaurus of Hindi after two decades of painstaking labour.

The effort that began in 1976 was taken to its logical conclusion in 1996. He then started working on a unique bilingual thesaurus, which was completed in 2007. He was helped by his wife, Kusum Kumar, along with other family members in the exercise.

File photo of Arvind Kumar and his wife Kusum Kumar (ETV Bharat)

Arvind was born on January 17, 1930, in Meerut in Uttar Pradesh and at the age of 13, he moved to Delhi. He passed away in 2021 because of COVID at the age of 91 years.

His work is being taken forward by his daughter Mita Lal, and it can be viewed at www.arvindlexicon.com

Mita Lal disclosed that the thought of a thesaurus in his mother tongue had actually crossed when Arvind was editing the Hindi magazine ‘Sarita’ and had come across Roget's Thesaurus in English.