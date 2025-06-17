Twelve Years Of Kedarnath Disaster – Hundreds Of Victims Remain Unidentified

Dehradun: Twelve years after the horrifying Kedarnath disaster a large number of deceased continue to be unidentified and unclaimed. The DNA samples of many of the victims have not matched till now even after such a long period.

Government data states that samples of 735 dead bodies were taken after the Kedarnath disaster and about 6 thousand people gave their DNA samples for matching. The shocking thing is that till date only 33 DNA samples have matched. This translates into non identification of heirs of hundreds of dead bodies that continue to await post death rituals.

This infers that there is no one alive to even remember those hundreds of dead or maybe their entire families perished in the tragedy on that fateful night.

Today the shrine is witnessing the arrival of lakhs of devotees every year once again while a large number of those who died in 2013 have remained unknown.

A mid day cloudburst on June 16, 2013 had led to one of India’s worst natural disasters at Kedarnath. The previous such disaster was the tsunami of 2004. The devastating floods had claimed thousands of lives with their figure being reportedly put at more than 6000 people. Lakhs were left trapped in the valleys to be rescued in a herculean effort.

“At that time, whatever body was found, its body parts like fingers or teeth were taken and preserved. These parts were sent to Hyderabad and Bangalore labs,” said Director of Forensic Science Laboratory Uttarakhand Amit Kumar Sinha.

The government had sent the DNA samples of the 735 bodies recovered during the relief and rescue operations at Kedarnath and adjoining areas of 2013 to the forensic science laboratories in Hyderabad and Bangalore. It had also kept the samples of those who had complained of their near and dear ones not returning from the pilgrimage that year. These were to be matched and the victims identified.