TVK Will Form A Corruption-Free Govt In TN: Vijay

Coimbatore: Actor-turned-politician Vijay on Sunday said once Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) comes to power, it will be a corruption-free government without a single culprit holding any position. He urged the members to celebrate polling like a festival. The TVK president was addressing party members at a meeting of booth committees at a private engineering college in the Kurumbapalayam area of ​​Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu on Sunday.

"We will be forming a corruption-free government, and for this, the booth committee members and party cadres should meet voters in person. TVK will form a government that will be honest and transparent. This is the message that should be carried to the people," he added.

"If you understand this and act accordingly, your town will become a government as clean as the water of Siruvani. The TVK government will administer clearly, truly and transparently. Everyone should take this to the people," he added.

Urging the party members to treat voters as family, Vijay said, "We must help the people who come to the polling booth and vote." Recounting former Chief Minister CN Annadurai's statement, Vijay urged the members to 'go to the people, live among them, learn from them, serve them, plan with them, start with what they know and build with what they have'.

TVK general secretary Bussy Anand and his deputy Adhav Arjuna also addressed the gathering.

The meeting started at 3.30 pm, but Vijay reached the venue at 4.30 pm, where thousands of fans and party members gave him a warm welcome. When he was approaching the venue, a young woman standing in the crowd fainted. She was immediately taken to a private hospital nearby by the Annur police station inspector, Selvan.