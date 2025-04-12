ETV Bharat / bharat

Vijay Slams BJP-AIADMK Alliance, Says The 'Rejected Coalition' Will Face Severe Backlash In 2026 Elections

Chennai: Ahead of the crucial assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) joining hands as a renewed alliance is nothing but a 'coercive equation', criticised Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) President Vijay. He stated that this coalition has already been rejected multiple times by the people of Tamil Nadu.

Following the news of BJP reviving its partnership with the AIADMK, Vijay issued a statement and said, "No surprise that the BJP has publicly embraced its former ally AIADMK again. The BJP had already prepared to work with the DMK in covert ways, so this latest development only reaffirms their strategy."

Rejected Equation, Rebranded Alliance

Calling the BJP-AIADMK alliance a 'rejected and coercive equation', Vijay remarked that Tamil Nadu voters have already dismissed this coalition on three occasions due to its divisive politics. He warned that this alliance, whether in direct form or behind-the-scenes, would face a massive defeat in the 2026 Assembly elections.

He added, "In the upcoming elections, BJP will try to portray itself as the only alternative to DMK, and DMK will do the same. But this is just political theatre. Both parties are ideological opponents in public, but hidden partners in reality."

Vijay further accused the DMK and BJP of hypocrisy, particularly on the issue of corruption. "In other states, legal action is taken against corrupt Chief Ministers. But in Tamil Nadu, if someone faces charges and travels to Delhi, proceedings slow down mysteriously. The people of this country are not blind to such selective enforcement."