Vijay Slams BJP-AIADMK Alliance, Says The 'Rejected Coalition' Will Face Severe Backlash In 2026 Elections

Chennai: Ahead of the crucial assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) joining hands as a renewed alliance is nothing but a 'coercive equation', criticised Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) President Vijay. He stated that this coalition has already been rejected multiple times by the people of Tamil Nadu.
Following the news of BJP reviving its partnership with the AIADMK, Vijay issued a statement and said, "No surprise that the BJP has publicly embraced its former ally AIADMK again. The BJP had already prepared to work with the DMK in covert ways, so this latest development only reaffirms their strategy."
Rejected Equation, Rebranded Alliance
Calling the BJP-AIADMK alliance a 'rejected and coercive equation', Vijay remarked that Tamil Nadu voters have already dismissed this coalition on three occasions due to its divisive politics. He warned that this alliance, whether in direct form or behind-the-scenes, would face a massive defeat in the 2026 Assembly elections.
He added, "In the upcoming elections, BJP will try to portray itself as the only alternative to DMK, and DMK will do the same. But this is just political theatre. Both parties are ideological opponents in public, but hidden partners in reality."
Vijay further accused the DMK and BJP of hypocrisy, particularly on the issue of corruption. "In other states, legal action is taken against corrupt Chief Ministers. But in Tamil Nadu, if someone faces charges and travels to Delhi, proceedings slow down mysteriously. The people of this country are not blind to such selective enforcement."
TVK Vs DMK: The Real Political Battle
Asserting that the true political contest in Tamil Nadu is between the TVK and the ruling DMK, Vijay stated that people are beginning to distinguish between deceptive alliances and genuine public servants. "Public is starting to recognise who truly works for them, who stands by them with sincerity, and who embodies the spirit of real democracy," he said.
Citing the ideological legacy of leaders like Periyar, Kamarajar, Dr Ambedkar, Velu Nachiyar, Anjalai Ammal, CN Annadurai, and MG Ramachandran, Vijay said TVK is strongly backed by the youth, women and families united for social justice and secular values.
A Clear Message For 2026
"The 'communal' BJP and the 'anti-people' DMK, with their secretive equations and publicly rejected coalitions, will be decisively thrown out in 2026. People will give a strong message by choosing real democracy and rightful leadership. TVK will rise to the occasion and reach the place it deserves with the support of the masses," Vijay asserted.