Stampede At TVK Rally: Madras HC To Hear Plea Seeking Ban On Party's Public Gatherings

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Sunday agreed to hear an urgent plea moved to ban rallies or public gatherings by the actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay’s Tamilga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) until the completion of a probe into the death of at least 40 people due to a stampede at his rally in Karur on Saturday.

Justice N. Senthilkumar, the vacation judge, agreed to hear this evening a petition filed by N. Senthilkannan of Karur district, insisting that the party should not be allowed to conduct any public gathering until effective safety protocols were put in place after an inquiry.

Senthilkannan alleged that the stampede occurred due to the organisers' mismanagement and security lapses, as the police had permitted Vijay to campaign beyond the permitted time of 12 noon, despite his arrival at 7 pm.

“Due to this, a large number of people joined the crowd that had already gathered to see him. Later, a section of the crowd was trapped in the stampede, resulting in the death of 40 people so far, including 10 children,” he said. “Many of the seriously injured are undergoing treatment in hospitals. The incident has caused great shock and sadness throughout Tamil Nadu.”

Despite the large number of volunteers coming to TVK leader Vijay’s meeting, the police did not impose adequate restrictions, the petitioner claimed.