TVK Chief Vijay Slams Centre For UPSC Question On Periyar's Caste

Chennai: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay has condemned the Central government for asking a question about Periyar's caste in the UPSC exam, claiming that the move was aimed at painting the social reformer in casteist light.

“Thanthai Periyar has been painted with caste. It is highly condemnable that a caste-branded question was asked in the UPSC exam," he said.

The civil services preliminary examination of UPSC asked an objective-type question about the founder of the self-respect movement. It had given four options with one having the answer Periyar EV Ramasamy, including the caste 'Naicker'.

This triggered a controversy on social media with netizens questioning the justification behind citing the social reformer's caste name since Periyar had announced in 1929 that he had removed his caste name.

Vijay was speaking at the third annual ‘Educational Award Ceremony’ of TVK at a hotel in Poonchery near Mamallapuram in Chennai. Prior to his address, Vijay, who was presiding over the event, shook hands with the differently-abled students sitting in the front row.

Vijay interacting with differently-abled children (ETV Bharat)

At the programme, the TVK leader felicitated the class 10 and 12 pass-outs. Congratulating the students he said, "There is a lot to be achieved in this world beyond the NEET exam. Parents should know what their children like and guide them accordingly. Do not force them into anything. No matter how many obstacles they face, they will shine in their favourite field."

Vijay further said a lot needs to be learnt in this world. With the advent of technologies like artificial intelligence, we should work harder and gain knowledge, he added.

Without naming anyone, the TVK leader urged people to stay away from those speaking about division based on caste and religion. "It is good to stay away from such a mindset. Farmers and workers do not produce goods based on caste and religion. Caste and religion should be kept separate," he added.

He urged the students, who were attending the event to urge their parents to perform their democratic duty properly. They should know and choose who are good, trustworthy and honest, he said.

Asking voters to use their discretion while selecting a leader, Vijay said, "They are going to pour money in the 2026 elections. This is your money so you should know what to do," he added.