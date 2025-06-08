Turmoil In Maharashtra Politics After Rahul Gandhi's Article; Raut Says BJP's True Face Is Exposed

Mumbai: Congress leader and LoP Rahul Gandhi's article questioning the BJP's victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections ignited heated exchanges, triggering sharp reactions from different political parties in the country. Now, Shiv Sena (Thackeray) MP Sanjay Raut said that the BJP has achieved a one-sided victory in the state by hijacking the election process.

MP Raut said that Rahul Gandhi raised these issues in a constitutional manner, and his article has been published by 16 leading newspapers in the country, thereby reaching the public. BJP is lying naked and its false face has been exposed, he said. "I am saying that the assembly elections were not held at all. BJP hijacked the assembly elections," he alleged.

Sanjay Raut said that the BJP leaders are saying that Rahul Gandhi is lying, but if anyone in the country needs to be given the Nobel Prize for lying, it should be PM Modi because he constantly lies. The BJP, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar's parties had no strength to win many seats, but the Election Commission 'distributed' winning seats to all the three parties.

MP Raut said that the settings for hijacking the elections were done at the level of the polling booths, and Rahul Gandhi has raised questions on this. An atmosphere of concern has been created among people who believe in democracy in the country and the world. The people of the country have come to know that it is clear how Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and their company win elections, he said.

Sanjay Raut said that the photos of Prime Minister Modi in army uniform are being circulated, but there are some rules and articles in the Constitution that if you wear an army uniform or use any army material, medals or anything else, you can be booked. After the Operation Sindoor, PM Modi and BJP leaders are taking photos wearing army uniforms, keeping in mind the Bihar elections, Raut said, adding that if the common public does this, cases would be registered against them.