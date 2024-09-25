Turkish President Erdogan's Pakistan Shocker: No Mention Of Kashmir In UNGA Address

New Delhi: For the first time since 2019, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan did not mention the Kashmir issue during his address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). This comes as a major blow to Pakistan as Erdogan is known for his friendship with Pakistan and his anti-India stance.

In his annual speech to the UNGA on Wednesday, he strongly condemned the Gaza war and compared Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to Hitler but refrained from mentioning Kashmir. Erdogan has raised the issue of Kashmir in the UN in 2023, 2022, 2021 and 2020.

This has come as a big shocker for Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif who has made full preparations to raise the contentious issue at the UN. According to Pakistani media, Sharif has reached New York and will be delivering his speech soon. Sharif is also expected to raise the issue of Islamophobia and Palestine. Last year too, the then Pakistani PM had raised the Kashmir issue at the UNGA, which he termed as important for peace between India and Pakistan. After the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan has intensified raising the issue of Kashmir in global fora but has not been able to garner much attention.

Earlier, Erdogan had given priority to Turkey’s friendship with Pakistan and had raised the Kashmir issue several times at the UN. In his 2023 speech, Erdogan echoed the tone of Pakistan and said dialogue and cooperation between India and Pakistan will establish peace, regional stability and prosperity in the Valley.

In 2022, he said, “We hope that there will be a just and long-term peace in Kashmir”. But in 2021, Erdogan sought the UN’s mediation to the Kashmir deadlock and in 2020, he termed Kashmir as ‘a burning issue’, demanding India’s withdrawal of the decision to abolish Article 370. The friendship between Turkey and Pakistan has been growing steadily with the former supplying weapons and killer drones to Pakistan.

It is pertinent to note that Turkey wants to join BRICS and for this, it will need India’s support.