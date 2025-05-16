ETV Bharat / bharat

Turkish Firm Celebi Moves Delhi HC Against Revoking Of Security Clearance

A lawyer associated with the case confirmed the filing and the plea is likely to be listed next week.

Turkish company Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd on Friday moved the Delhi High Court agianst the decision of aviation watchdog BCAS revoking its security clearance in the "interest of national security"
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : May 16, 2025 at 8:12 PM IST

2 Min Read

New Delhi: Turkish company Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd on Friday moved the Delhi High Court agianst the decision of aviation watchdog BCAS revoking its security clearance in the "interest of national security".

The security clearance of the firm was revoked days after Turkey backed Pakistan and condemned India's strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country. A lawyer associated with the case confirmed the filing and the plea is likely to be listed next week. Celebi, operating in the Indian aviation sector for over 15 years and employing over 10,000 people, offers its services at nine airports.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), in an order, said, "... the security clearance in r/o Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd is hereby revoked with immediate effect in the interest of national security. The security clearance to the company, part of Turkey's Celebi, was given in November 2022. Celebi handles around 58,000 flights and 5,40,00 tonne of cargo annually in India, according to its website.

It is present at Mumbai, Delhi, Cochin, Kannur, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Goa, Ahmedabad and Chennai airports. Pakistan had also used Turkish drones on a large scale in the military conflict with India. In a statement issued earlier, Celebi Aviation India said it remains in full compliance with Indian aviation, national security, and tax regulations, and operates with complete transparency.

It rejected all allegations regarding the company's ownership and operations in India and reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to the country's aviation sector. Delhi airport operator DIAL had also said it has formally ended its association with Celebi entities responsible for ground handling and cargo operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd and Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India Pvt Ltd were overseeing ground handling and cargo terminal functions, respectively.

Also Read

BCAS Revokes Security Clearance Of Turkey's Celebi Airport Services

Adani Airport Holdings Ends Partnership With Turkish Firm Celebi for Mumbai, Ahmedabad Airports

New Delhi: Turkish company Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd on Friday moved the Delhi High Court agianst the decision of aviation watchdog BCAS revoking its security clearance in the "interest of national security".

The security clearance of the firm was revoked days after Turkey backed Pakistan and condemned India's strikes on terror camps in the neighbouring country. A lawyer associated with the case confirmed the filing and the plea is likely to be listed next week. Celebi, operating in the Indian aviation sector for over 15 years and employing over 10,000 people, offers its services at nine airports.

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), in an order, said, "... the security clearance in r/o Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd is hereby revoked with immediate effect in the interest of national security. The security clearance to the company, part of Turkey's Celebi, was given in November 2022. Celebi handles around 58,000 flights and 5,40,00 tonne of cargo annually in India, according to its website.

It is present at Mumbai, Delhi, Cochin, Kannur, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Goa, Ahmedabad and Chennai airports. Pakistan had also used Turkish drones on a large scale in the military conflict with India. In a statement issued earlier, Celebi Aviation India said it remains in full compliance with Indian aviation, national security, and tax regulations, and operates with complete transparency.

It rejected all allegations regarding the company's ownership and operations in India and reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to the country's aviation sector. Delhi airport operator DIAL had also said it has formally ended its association with Celebi entities responsible for ground handling and cargo operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd and Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India Pvt Ltd were overseeing ground handling and cargo terminal functions, respectively.

Also Read

BCAS Revokes Security Clearance Of Turkey's Celebi Airport Services

Adani Airport Holdings Ends Partnership With Turkish Firm Celebi for Mumbai, Ahmedabad Airports

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

CELEBIDELHI HIGH COURTBCASTURKEY

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Hirakud’s Hidden Blessing: Odisha Wetlands Turn A Safe Haven For Nesting Migratory Birds

Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.