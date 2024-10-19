ETV Bharat / bharat

Dehradun Heritage Fair: Turkish Sweet Delicacy, Madhubani Painting Steal The Show

The vegetarian sweet dish called Baklava is prepared with cornflour, honey, ghee and dry fruits. It lasts for three months without refrigeration.

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Updated : 2 minutes ago

Turkish sweet delicacy Baklava
Turkish sweet delicacy Baklava (ETV Bharat)

Dehradun: Dirkish desert and Madhubani or Mithila paintings have become the centre of attraction in the heritage fair, held from October 15 to 19, at ONGC Ambedkar Stadium in Dehradun in Uttrakhand. The fair, held annually, draws international sellers apart from their domestic counterparts. A stall of special sweets from Turkey is grabbing the eyeballs with its look and aroma. The stall offers more than two dozen Turkish delicacies alongside the world-famous Baklava sweets, which have a special likeness among the visitors.

Dawood Amiri, the operator of the Turkish dessert stall, said he has more than 21 varieties of Baklava. All the products are vegetarian. Pure cornflour is used in making these products along with honey, ghee and dry fruits. These are traditional food items of Turkey. These products last three months even if not frozen.

Bihar's famous Madhubani Painting at a stall
Bihar's famous Madhubani Painting at a stall (ETV Bharat)

Akshita from Dehradun, who was shopping at the stall, said this was an altogether different experience at the fair this year. Though she read about Baklava on the internet, she got to taste these sweets only this year.

Simultaneously, the traditional Mithila Painting from Bihar is another showstopper. Also known as Madhubani Painting as it is done by artisans of the Madhuban area, the artwork depicts mythological stories of Ramayana Mahabharata as well as the stories of environment and King Shailesh.

Prasun Kumar, the owner of the stall selling these paintings, said the artwork is done on the walls of the houses with natural colours as the main ingredients. Colours derived from spinach, turmeric and the ashes from the burnt-out candles for green, yellow and black respectively, are used in Madhubani artworks.

Shanti Devi and Shivam Pasawan receive Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu
Shanti Devi and Shivam Pasawan receive Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu (ETV Bharat)

The central government recognised this unique artefact in 1971, giving a boost to its global appeal. Kumar's in-laws, Shivam Pasawan and Shanti Devi, were bestowed Padma Shri on April 22, 2024, for their mastery of Madhubani Painting.

Kumar said the paintings are sold from Rs 10,000 to Rs 200 apiece. Those who understand the artwork take a keen interest in buying a variety of such paintings for their religious significance and home decoration.

Also Read:

  1. Bihar Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 65, Hundreds Hospitalised; Liquor Ban Under Question
  2. 'An Incredible Product': Turkey's Wine Boom Excites Experts Despite Difficulty Selling

Dehradun: Dirkish desert and Madhubani or Mithila paintings have become the centre of attraction in the heritage fair, held from October 15 to 19, at ONGC Ambedkar Stadium in Dehradun in Uttrakhand. The fair, held annually, draws international sellers apart from their domestic counterparts. A stall of special sweets from Turkey is grabbing the eyeballs with its look and aroma. The stall offers more than two dozen Turkish delicacies alongside the world-famous Baklava sweets, which have a special likeness among the visitors.

Dawood Amiri, the operator of the Turkish dessert stall, said he has more than 21 varieties of Baklava. All the products are vegetarian. Pure cornflour is used in making these products along with honey, ghee and dry fruits. These are traditional food items of Turkey. These products last three months even if not frozen.

Bihar's famous Madhubani Painting at a stall
Bihar's famous Madhubani Painting at a stall (ETV Bharat)

Akshita from Dehradun, who was shopping at the stall, said this was an altogether different experience at the fair this year. Though she read about Baklava on the internet, she got to taste these sweets only this year.

Simultaneously, the traditional Mithila Painting from Bihar is another showstopper. Also known as Madhubani Painting as it is done by artisans of the Madhuban area, the artwork depicts mythological stories of Ramayana Mahabharata as well as the stories of environment and King Shailesh.

Prasun Kumar, the owner of the stall selling these paintings, said the artwork is done on the walls of the houses with natural colours as the main ingredients. Colours derived from spinach, turmeric and the ashes from the burnt-out candles for green, yellow and black respectively, are used in Madhubani artworks.

Shanti Devi and Shivam Pasawan receive Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu
Shanti Devi and Shivam Pasawan receive Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu (ETV Bharat)

The central government recognised this unique artefact in 1971, giving a boost to its global appeal. Kumar's in-laws, Shivam Pasawan and Shanti Devi, were bestowed Padma Shri on April 22, 2024, for their mastery of Madhubani Painting.

Kumar said the paintings are sold from Rs 10,000 to Rs 200 apiece. Those who understand the artwork take a keen interest in buying a variety of such paintings for their religious significance and home decoration.

Also Read:

  1. Bihar Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 65, Hundreds Hospitalised; Liquor Ban Under Question
  2. 'An Incredible Product': Turkey's Wine Boom Excites Experts Despite Difficulty Selling
Last Updated : 2 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TURKISH DESERT BAKLAVABIHAR MITHILA PAINTINGMADHUBANI PAINTINGSPADMA SHHRI AWARDUK HERITAGE FAIR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

From Sunglasses To Morning Walk, EAM Jaishankar Blends Diplomacy With Style In Islamabad

Congress's Dismal Show In Jammu and Kashmir: A Post-Election Analysis

Born in England, Now Heading J&K In Its New Avatar: Who Is Omar Abdullah?

Solar Energy Powers An Entire Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.