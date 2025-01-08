ETV Bharat / bharat

Tumakuru Youth Catches Prowling Leopard By Tail

Tumakuru: In an act of valour, a youth caught a leopard by the tail near Keregodi Rangapur village in Tipatur taluk on Monday. The wild beast, prowling in the locality for several days, was finally captured by the forest department with the help of the villagers, a forest department official said.

An operation to cage the five-year-old leopard was undertaken and it was sighted in the farms of Kumaranna on Puralehalli Road in Rangapur village a few days ago. The panicked villagers immediately alerted the forest department, which rushed in personnel to capture the leopard.

Seeing the crowd, it tried to escape when the person, Anand of Rangpur, bravely caught it by the tail, preventing it from fleeing and knocked it down till it was dragged to the trap set up by the forest department. Later, the big cat was released to a safe enclosure.