Tumakuru Youth Catches Prowling Leopard By Tail

An operation to cage the five-year-old leopard was undertaken and it was sighted in the farms of Kumaranna on Puralehalli Road in Rangapur village.

The man, Anand, during the capture (ETV Bharat)
Tumakuru: In an act of valour, a youth caught a leopard by the tail near Keregodi Rangapur village in Tipatur taluk on Monday. The wild beast, prowling in the locality for several days, was finally captured by the forest department with the help of the villagers, a forest department official said.

An operation to cage the five-year-old leopard was undertaken and it was sighted in the farms of Kumaranna on Puralehalli Road in Rangapur village a few days ago. The panicked villagers immediately alerted the forest department, which rushed in personnel to capture the leopard.

Seeing the crowd, it tried to escape when the person, Anand of Rangpur, bravely caught it by the tail, preventing it from fleeing and knocked it down till it was dragged to the trap set up by the forest department. Later, the big cat was released to a safe enclosure.

Ajay Kumar, a netizen, shared the video of the incident on X, with the caption, "Indeed, a filmy capture of a leopard in Karnataka."

The team from the forest department set up under the guidance of Tumakuru Deputy Conservator of Forests Anupama was led by Assistant Conservator of Forests Bharat, Zonal Forest Officer K L Madhu, and Deputy Forest Officer Pradeep.

