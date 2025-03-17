ETV Bharat / bharat

Tulsi Gabbard, Rajnath Singh Hold Talks; Focus On Expanding Defence Ties

In this image posted by @SpokespersonMoD via X on March 17, 2025, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during a meeting with USA�s Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on Monday held wide-ranging talks focusing on enhancing the overall India-US strategic ties, especially in areas of defence and information sharing.

Gabbard arrived in the national capital early Sunday on a two-and-a-half-day trip in the first high-level visit to India by a top official of the Donald Trump administration. In a social media post, Singh said he was "happy" to meet the US national intelligence chief and that they discussed ways to further deepen the India-US partnership.

"We discussed a wide range of issues which include defence and information sharing, aiming to further deepen the India-US partnership," he said. Gabbard's talks with Singh came a day after she met National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and attended a conclave of global intelligence czars in the national capital that was hosted by India.

In their one-on-one meeting, Doval and Gabbard mainly discussed ways to strengthen intelligence sharing and working closely in the security domain in sync with the India-US global strategic partnership, it is learnt.

The US Director of National Intelligence, Canadian spy chief Daniel Rogers and UK National Security Advisor Jonathan Powell were among top global intelligence czars who attended the India-hosted security conclave that was chaired by Doval.