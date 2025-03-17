ETV Bharat / bharat

TTD Issues Safety Advisory To Devotess On Darshans

Auto and taxi drivers have been caught selling fake darshan tickets for Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 each. ( ETV Bharat )

Tirumala: An advisory has been issued by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) after it came to notice that devotees flocking to Tirumala for Srivari Darshan are falling prey to fraudsters posing as TTD officials and middlemen. With 40,000 to 1 lakh daily visits, scammers are exploiting technology to deceive pilgrims by creating fake websites, impersonating officials and issuing counterfeit tickets.

Fraudulent websites mimicking the official TTD website have surfaced, leading to monetary losses for unsuspecting devotees who rush to book tickets online. Scammers also gather the contact details of devotees and falsely claim to be TTD staff, offering VIP darshan tickets in exchange for money.

In a recent case, one Boya Pawan Kalyan was arrested by Tirumala II Town Police for impersonating the PRO of the TTD chairman. Using the display pictures of officials on WhatsApp, Kalyan deceived devotees into believing he could secure darshan tickets. Similarly, another scammer sold free Srivari Seva slots for Rs 800 each via WhatsApp groups.

Not only fraudsters but also auto and taxi drivers have been caught selling fake darshan tickets for Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 each for the Divya Darshan tokens at Srinivasam, Vishnu Nivasam, and Bhudevi complexes, which are completely free. Some drivers even lure devotees from Chandragiri to Srivari Mettu, promising exclusive darshan slots.