Tirupati Laddu Row: TTD Lodges Complaint Against TN Dairy For Supplying Substandard Ghee

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh): A complaint was filed in Tirupati East Police Station seeking an investigation into the adulterated ghee that was supplied by a TN dairy to TTD in violation of regulations.

TTD has filed a complaint to the police to take action against AR Dairy Food Private Limited, which supplied adulterated ghee for making Tirumala Laddu. TTD Procurement General Manager Muralikrishna filed a complaint at the Tirupati East Police Station that AR Dairy Foods violated the norms in the supply of ghee. In his complaint, AR Dairy violated the norms in supplying the ghee required for making Swami's laddu and other prasads.

In the complaint, TTD Procurement General Manager Muralikrishna claimed that AR Dairy has cheated TTD by supplying adulterated ghee and the sentiments of devotees of Srivari across the country have been affected by the preparation of the prasadams with adulterated ghee.

AR Dairy Food Company, which secured the tender to supply ghee in March, supplied 4 tankers on June 12, 20, 25 and July 4 respectively. The quality standards were not followed as per the terms of the tender as the taste and smell were not right. Later, they were sent to NDDB and CALF labs in Gujarat for testing. The lab report confirmed the presence of adulterated substances like animal fat.

The temple administration has demanded a thorough investigation and strict action against those responsible for the conspiracy behind the supply of substandard ghee.