TTD Cleansing: Dharma Reddy Removed; Shyamala Rao Appointed as EO

Tirupati/Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) : The new government under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has started steps towards cleansing the administration of Tirumala Tirupati Devathanams (TTD). In-charge Executive Officer Dharma Reddy, who has been facing many accusations, was removed from his post.

Chief Secretary J. Shyamala Rao has been appointed as a full-time EO of the TTD. A senior IAS officer, Shyamala Rao is known for his straightforwardness and commitment towards his duties. To this effect, Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Nirabh Kumar Prasad has issued an order transferring Shyamala Rao as TTD EO.

Shyamala Rao is currently working in the Higher Education Department. Shyamala Rao previously served as the Commissioner of the State Commercial Taxes Department. When GST came into effect during his time, he was recognized for ensuring that technical problems did not arise and worked to increase the revenue of the state.

Sources in the government said that the government appointed him as an EO because it would be good to have such an honest officer in Tirumala. Dharma Reddy has been the in-charge EO for two years. In May 2022, due to the transfer of the then EO Jawahar Reddy, the government assigned additional responsibilities as in-charge EO to Dharma Reddy, who was the additional EO at that time. From then till now, he has continued without letting anyone else enter the post. When the new government came, he was sent on leave on 11th of this month. He was completely relieved from the TTD post on Friday.