ETV Bharat / bharat

TTD Board Member Abuses Staffer For Denying Entry Through Mahadwaram Gate

The confrontation took place when an employee, Balaji, informed Kumar's assistant that no one was allowed through the Mahadwaram Gate and suggested approaching higher authorities.

Representational Image.
Representational Image. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 19, 2025, 1:45 PM IST

Tirumala: In an incident which has drawn sharp flak, a Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board member Naresh Kumar has allegedly hurled abuses at an employee after being denied entry through the Mahadwaram Gate.

The board member, who was expected to uphold decorum, instead resorted to verbal abuse, questioning the employee's presence and making derogatory remarks. The confrontation occurred near the temple when an employee, Balaji, informed Kumar's assistant that no one was allowed through the Mahadwaram Gate and suggested approaching higher authorities if needed.

Infuriated by the response, Kumar lashed out at Balaji, reportedly saying, "Who put you here? Don't you know how to behave? Who allowed third-class people here?"

The incident, witnessed by devotees and TTD staffers, left many stunned. Devotees expressed outrage over Kumar's behaviour, arguing that a person in such a position should lead by example rather than resorting to public outbursts. Some even said he should be listening to religious discourses instead of behaving in a manner unbecoming of a TTD official.

As tensions mounted, TTD vigilance officer Surendra and AEO Muniratnam intervened, reprimanding Kumar and directing him to exit through the main gate.

In response, Kumar alleged that certain employees were disrespecting board members and behaving inappropriately. However, many devotees and staffers believe that his reaction was unwarranted and that such behaviour tarnishes the dignity of the temple administration.

Also Read:

  1. Mumbai Devotee Donates Rs 11 Cr To TTD's Annaprasadam Trust
  2. Directors Replaced With Drivers: SIT Uncovers Large-Scale Fraud In Tirupati Laddu Adulteration Case

Tirumala: In an incident which has drawn sharp flak, a Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board member Naresh Kumar has allegedly hurled abuses at an employee after being denied entry through the Mahadwaram Gate.

The board member, who was expected to uphold decorum, instead resorted to verbal abuse, questioning the employee's presence and making derogatory remarks. The confrontation occurred near the temple when an employee, Balaji, informed Kumar's assistant that no one was allowed through the Mahadwaram Gate and suggested approaching higher authorities if needed.

Infuriated by the response, Kumar lashed out at Balaji, reportedly saying, "Who put you here? Don't you know how to behave? Who allowed third-class people here?"

The incident, witnessed by devotees and TTD staffers, left many stunned. Devotees expressed outrage over Kumar's behaviour, arguing that a person in such a position should lead by example rather than resorting to public outbursts. Some even said he should be listening to religious discourses instead of behaving in a manner unbecoming of a TTD official.

As tensions mounted, TTD vigilance officer Surendra and AEO Muniratnam intervened, reprimanding Kumar and directing him to exit through the main gate.

In response, Kumar alleged that certain employees were disrespecting board members and behaving inappropriately. However, many devotees and staffers believe that his reaction was unwarranted and that such behaviour tarnishes the dignity of the temple administration.

Also Read:

  1. Mumbai Devotee Donates Rs 11 Cr To TTD's Annaprasadam Trust
  2. Directors Replaced With Drivers: SIT Uncovers Large-Scale Fraud In Tirupati Laddu Adulteration Case

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TTD BOARD MEMBERTTD VIGILANCE OFFICERMAHADWARAM GATEVERBAL ABUSETIRUMALA TIRUPATI DEVASTHANAMS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.