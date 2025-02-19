TTD Board Member Abuses Staffer For Denying Entry Through Mahadwaram Gate

Tirumala: In an incident which has drawn sharp flak, a Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) board member Naresh Kumar has allegedly hurled abuses at an employee after being denied entry through the Mahadwaram Gate.

The board member, who was expected to uphold decorum, instead resorted to verbal abuse, questioning the employee's presence and making derogatory remarks. The confrontation occurred near the temple when an employee, Balaji, informed Kumar's assistant that no one was allowed through the Mahadwaram Gate and suggested approaching higher authorities if needed.

Infuriated by the response, Kumar lashed out at Balaji, reportedly saying, "Who put you here? Don't you know how to behave? Who allowed third-class people here?"

The incident, witnessed by devotees and TTD staffers, left many stunned. Devotees expressed outrage over Kumar's behaviour, arguing that a person in such a position should lead by example rather than resorting to public outbursts. Some even said he should be listening to religious discourses instead of behaving in a manner unbecoming of a TTD official.

As tensions mounted, TTD vigilance officer Surendra and AEO Muniratnam intervened, reprimanding Kumar and directing him to exit through the main gate.

In response, Kumar alleged that certain employees were disrespecting board members and behaving inappropriately. However, many devotees and staffers believe that his reaction was unwarranted and that such behaviour tarnishes the dignity of the temple administration.