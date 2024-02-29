TSNAB to Bring 2 Stanley Gang Members from Goa Jail to Hyderabad for Interrogation

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) has intensified its operation to bust the international network of the Nigerian drug smuggler Ivala Udoka Stanley, who was arrested earlier this month.

Investigations revealed that some members of the Stanley gang operated the racket from Colvale Jail in Goa. TSNAB is focusing its investigations on this angle and attempts are made to bring a Nigerian national, Okra, and a key member of the gang, Faizal, both undertrials from Colvale Jail to Hyderabad.

A team has already left for Goa with the permission of the court. Officials believe that if they are interrogated, more information about the network of Stanley gang in Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and other metro cities will be revealed.

It has been learnt that Stanley had come to Hyderabad in connection with drug transportation when he was nabbed by the TSNAB team with drugs worth around Rs 8 crore. While interrogating him, it was found that the gang was receiving consignments from European countries. It has been confirmed that consignments first reached Mumbai through ships from European countries and then those were supplied to cities across the country, including Hyderabad. The gang reportedly supplied cocaine, LSD blots, charas, heroin, amphetamine, marijuana, Ozy Kush and others.

Stanley has told investigators that Colvale Jail in Goa operated as the base for all transactions. Okra and Faizal, used to place orders for drugs abroad through mobile phone and after the orders reached, it would be transported through a peddler named Sourav.

The TSNAB team has informed the Goa Police five or six days ago about the facts revealed in the investigation. Later, when the officials conducted inspections at the Colvale Jail, they recovered 16 mobile phones in the possession of the prisoners

Goa Police are currently focusing on analysing information on cell phones. TSNAB hopes that if Okra and Faizal are brought here and interrogated, they will get information about the gang members working in the European countries and the cities here.