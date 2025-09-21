Trump's H-1B Fee Hike A Blow To Techies, CM Revanth Asks PM Modi To Address Issue On 'War Footing'
CM Revanth said US order comes as a shocker to all and is totally unacceptable in the historical context of Indo-American relationships.
Published : September 21, 2025 at 1:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: US President Donald Trump's fee of $ 100,000 on H-1B visas has raised a serious concern among Indians with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the issue on a "war-footing".
According to last year's statistics, 71 percent of the total H-1B visas were granted to Indians, of which, 35 percent were from Telugu states. Also, the US consulate officials announced a few months ago that 56 percent of the Indian students in the US are from Telugu states.
Taking to his X handle, Reddy said the suffering of Telugu IT professionals would be "unimaginable" and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the issue on a "war-footing". "The executive orders of President of America had come as a shocker to all. This is totally unacceptable in the historical context of Indo-American relationships," Reddy said in a post on X late on Saturday.
The CM said it is for the Union government to immediately set up a mechanism to resolve the issue amicably, keeping the interests of "our tech population" and skilled workers, who have served America for so long. "The suffering for our Telugu techies will be unimaginable. Requesting Hon’ble Prime Minister and EAM Shri @DrSJaishankar to resolve this issue on a war footing," he said.
Trump on Friday signed the proclamation ‘Restriction on entry of certain nonimmigrant workers', saying the abuse of the H-1B visa programme is a "national security threat".
Every year, several IT companies from India apply for H-1B visas for their employees. This apart, individuals who have completed their studies in the US also apply with the intention of obtaining an H-1B visa so that they can get Optional Practical Training (OPT), a temporary employment. Trump's order is likely to hit all of them.
Possibility of Companies Fighting the Law
If the salary given to an employee is $ 100,000 then setting aside the H-1B visa application fee at $ 100,000 is a huge burden for companies. So far, the maximum premium has not exceeded $ 7,000 or 8,000. Thus, it seems likely that companies will form a consortium and fight the law.
"If Trump's decision is implemented, the number of employees sent by companies from our country may decrease. Indian students studying in the US may be temporarily unaffected as they do not need an H-1B visa for three years and companies will be able to hire more people under OPT, where salary is low and there are no taxes either. It is said if they want to switch to H-1B, there will be no requirement for the $ 100,000 application fee because they studied there. More clarity is needed on this," Udumula Venkateswar Reddy, MD, Worldwide Education Consultancy said.
Clarity Needs to be Provided
According to Ashok Kolla, an expatriate from Andhra Pradesh, if the new order is implemented, it will have a huge impact on Indians coming through companies on H-1B visas. "We need more clarity to understand everything," he added.
"Layoffs are already happening in the IT companies and the recent order is another blow. Trump's decision on H-1B visas will enable locals to get more opportunities in America. Companies will have the opportunity to hire and train them," said Tagore Malineni, another expatriate from Andhra Pradesh.
