Trump's H-1B Fee Hike A Blow To Techies, CM Revanth Asks PM Modi To Address Issue On 'War Footing'

Hyderabad: US President Donald Trump's fee of $ 100,000 on H-1B visas has raised a serious concern among Indians with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the issue on a "war-footing". According to last year's statistics, 71 percent of the total H-1B visas were granted to Indians, of which, 35 percent were from Telugu states. Also, the US consulate officials announced a few months ago that 56 percent of the Indian students in the US are from Telugu states. Taking to his X handle, Reddy said the suffering of Telugu IT professionals would be "unimaginable" and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the issue on a "war-footing". "The executive orders of President of America had come as a shocker to all. This is totally unacceptable in the historical context of Indo-American relationships," Reddy said in a post on X late on Saturday. The CM said it is for the Union government to immediately set up a mechanism to resolve the issue amicably, keeping the interests of "our tech population" and skilled workers, who have served America for so long. "The suffering for our Telugu techies will be unimaginable. Requesting Hon’ble Prime Minister and EAM Shri @DrSJaishankar to resolve this issue on a war footing," he said. Trump on Friday signed the proclamation ‘Restriction on entry of certain nonimmigrant workers', saying the abuse of the H-1B visa programme is a "national security threat".